ShareMatch the World’s First Shariah-Compliant Sports Investment Market Appoints Elite Shariah Advisory Board

A watershed moment fortifies the platform’s robust governance framework and its position as the world's premier Shariah-compliant sports investment market.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShareMatch Cements Position as the World’s First Shariah-Compliant Sports Investment Market with Appointment of Elite Shariah Advisory BoardToday the pioneering UK-based fintech platform, ShareMatch, announced a major milestone in its strategic growth with the appointment of an elite panel of Islamic Finance scholars and global regulatory experts to its newly formed Shariah Advisory Board. This watershed moment fortifies the platform’s robust governance framework and solidifies its position as the world's premier Shariah-compliant sports investment market.By integrating world-class Shariah oversight and institutional-grade compliance and strictly adhering to globally recognised frameworks including the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) standards, ShareMatch is evidencing its unyielding commitment to ethical, faith-based investment principles.Joining the ShareMatch Shariah Advisory Board are:Dr. Mahmoud Zoair, Chairman of the Shariah Advisory Board at ShareMatch: With 22+ years of experience spanning traditional Islamic finance and digital assets. Dr. Zoair is an AAOIFI-recognised Certified Shariah Adviser and Auditor (CSAA) and Certified Islamic Professional Accountant (CIPA). He has held board and advisory roles including Shariah Board Secretary at Jadwa Investment, Islamic finance roles at SAB, and advisory positions with Islamic Coin.Aya Eissa (MCIArb), ShareMatch Shariah Advisory Board Member: A Shariah and legal consultant with expertise in GCC regulations, Web3 law, dispute resolution and venture capital. A Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (MCIArb) and a Fellow of AAOIFI, she brings dual grounding in Islamic jurisprudence and modern digital compliance.Mohamed Tayel, ShareMatch Shariah Advisory Board Member: An LLM-credentialed compliance strategist and Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO). Mohamed brings 12+ years of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CFT) experience from Morgan Stanley, KPMG, Binance, and Western Union. He is a published researcher on Bitcoin regulation and digital asset frameworks (VASP/MiCA).Unlocking a Multi-Billion-Dollar Asset ClassThe global sports industry has traditionally been inaccessible to investors seeking strictly Shariah-compliant markets online. ShareMatch is actively dismantling these barriers. The platform’s proprietary ecosystem gives retail users proportional ownership in real sports asset pools through secure, ethical investing, bringing true, asset-backed transparency to sports investment."This is a transformative moment not just for ShareMatch, but for the intersection of global sports and Islamic finance," said Joshua Hearne, Director of ShareMatch Limited in the UK. "Bringing scholars of this calibre onto our Board provides our community with unshakeable trust in our offering. It proves that sports investment can be both potentially profitable and engaging, while remaining 100% uncompromising on Shariah principles."Dr. Mahmoud Zoair, Chairman of the Shariah Advisory Board, added: "Islamic finance is built on the principles of fairness, transparency, and tangible asset-backing, values that are inherently aligned with the core sporting value of fair play. ShareMatch has built a highly innovative model that honours these principles, and I look forward to working alongside the executive team to ensure continuous, end-to-end compliance as the platform scales globally."Paving the Way for the FutureAs ShareMatch continues its rapid growth, the Shariah Advisory Board will play an active, ongoing role in auditing investment structures, vetting new sports-focused assets, and overseeing operations. This critical governance milestone actively paves the way for the platform’s upcoming launch and preparation for Series A funding in the coming months.For more information about ShareMatch and its revolutionary approach to sports investment, please visit www.sharematch.me ENDAbout ShareMatchFounded in 2024 and headquartered in the UK, ShareMatch is unlocking the multi-billion-dollar sports industry for ethical investors worldwide. As a premier fintech platform, we provide retail users with proportional ownership in verifiable digital assets, fully audited for 100% Shariah compliance. ShareMatch combines the high-engagement world of global sports with the institutional trust of Islamic finance, ensuring a secure, asset-backed, and ethically vetted investment ecosystem.Media Contact:ShareMatch Limitedmedia@sharematch.me

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