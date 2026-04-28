RoboCT And Ladprao General Hospital Launch Robotics Rehabilitation Center in Thailand

Representatives from RoboCT and Ladprao General Hospital at the MOU signing ceremony and launch of the Ladprao Robotics Rehabilitation Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Representatives from RoboCT and Ladprao General Hospital take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official launch of their collaboration in rehabilitation robotics in Bangkok, Thailand. A Ladprao General Hospital representative experiences RoboCT’s rehabilitation exoskeleton during the launch of the Ladprao Robotics Rehabilitation Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Demonstration of RoboCT’s rehabilitation equipment and exoskeletons during the launch event, as guests observe the technology and learn about its clinical applications. RoboCT representative delivers a presentation to attending guests, introducing the partnership with Ladprao General Hospital and highlighting RoboCT’s rehabilitation products and technologies.

New Bangkok centre supports technology-assisted rehabilitation, therapist training, and clinical adoption of RoboCT exoskeletons.

RoboCT is committed to bringing intelligent rehabilitation robotics into real clinical settings, helping therapists deliver safer, more consistent recovery support.” — Dr Wang Tian, Founder & CEO, RoboCT

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoboCT Technology Development Co., Ltd. and Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited have launched the Ladprao Robotics Rehabilitation Center in Bangkok, marking a significant step in the clinical deployment of robotic-assisted rehabilitation technologies in Thailand.The centre was officially launched on 6 March 2026 following a strategic Memorandum of Understanding between RoboCT and Ladprao General Hospital. The collaboration brings together RoboCT’s exoskeleton rehabilitation technologies and Ladprao General Hospital’s clinical expertise to support therapist-supervised, technology-assisted rehabilitation for patients with mobility impairments.The Ladprao Robotics Rehabilitation Center is designed to serve as a clinical implementation site for robotic rehabilitation in Thailand, with a focus on structured gait training, neurological rehabilitation, and mobility recovery. The centre launches with RoboCT’s UGO series rehabilitation exoskeletons, which are designed to support high-repetition, task-oriented gait training under the supervision of trained therapists. RoboCT’s broader rehabilitation robotics portfolio includes solutions for adult gait training, paediatric rehabilitation, and multi-position lower-limb rehabilitation.Through this collaboration, RoboCT and Ladprao General Hospital aim to strengthen access to advanced rehabilitation technologies while supporting clinicians with data-informed tools, repeatable training protocols, and structured implementation pathways. The centre will also support staff training, clinical workflow integration, patient selection protocols, and outcome tracking as part of its phased development.“This collaboration with Ladprao General Hospital is an important step in translating rehabilitation robotics into daily clinical practice,” said Wang Xiaoqi, Director of International Business at RoboCT. “Our goal is to support therapists with high-repetition, data-informed training tools while building local experience, safety protocols, and outcome tracking that can guide future deployment across the region.”Ladprao General Hospital, established in 1990 and located on Ladprao Road in Bangkok, is a publicly listed private hospital serving patients across a broad range of clinical specialties. With established rehabilitation and physical therapy services, the hospital provides a strong clinical environment for the adoption of robotic-assisted rehabilitation technologies.The launch event included an MOU signing ceremony, centre opening activities, product demonstrations, therapist engagement, and discussions on future collaboration. Representatives from RoboCT’s international team and Ladprao General Hospital attended the ceremony, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing rehabilitation practice through clinical innovation, professional training, and patient-centred care.“The launch of the Robotics Rehabilitation Center reflects our commitment to expanding rehabilitation options for patients in Thailand,” said a representative of Ladprao General Hospital. “By combining clinical expertise, therapist training, and structured technology implementation, we aim to provide safe, patient-centred rehabilitation services and contribute to the development of modern rehabilitation practice.”The establishment of the Ladprao Robotics Rehabilitation Center comes at a time of rising global demand for rehabilitation services, driven by ageing populations, neurological conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, and the growing need for long-term recovery support. Robotic-assisted rehabilitation can help clinicians deliver more consistent and intensive therapy while generating training data that may support clinical decision-making and service improvement.For RoboCT, the Bangkok centre represents an important milestone in its international development strategy. The company has continued to expand its rehabilitation robotics ecosystem across medical institutions, rehabilitation centres, and care settings, positioning its technologies as part of a broader shift toward data-supported, technology-enabled rehabilitation.Founded in 2017, RoboCT Technology Development Co., Ltd. is dedicated to developing exoskeleton robotics for rehabilitation, mobility assistance, elderly care, and related applications. With a mission of “Robotics for Life,” the company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, data analysis, and cloud-based technologies to provide full-cycle rehabilitation and mobility solutions. RoboCT’s product portfolio includes systems for gait training, lower-limb rehabilitation, paediatric rehabilitation, and human mobility support.The Ladprao Robotics Rehabilitation Center is now operational, with phased implementation continuing through staff training, clinical service development, and future collaboration initiatives. RoboCT and Ladprao General Hospital plan to continue working together to advance robotic-assisted rehabilitation in Thailand and contribute to broader adoption across Southeast Asia.About RoboCTRoboCT Technology Development Co., Ltd. is a rehabilitation robotics and exoskeleton technology company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. The company develops robotic systems and intelligent rehabilitation solutions for medical institutions, rehabilitation centres, elderly care, and mobility support applications. Guided by its mission of “Robotics for Life,” RoboCT is committed to improving human mobility, supporting clinical rehabilitation, and advancing the integration of robotics into healthcare.About Ladprao General HospitalLadprao General Hospital Public Company Limited is a private hospital located in Bangkok, Thailand. Established in 1990, the hospital provides a broad range of medical services, including rehabilitation and physical therapy, and serves patients through multidisciplinary clinical care.Media ContactRoboCT International Business TeamWebsite: www.roboct.com Email: wangxiaoqi@roboct.com

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