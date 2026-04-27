Kuvings USA Announces Mother’s Day Sale with Up to 30%

Kuvings USA is holding a 30% discount promotion in celebration of Mother’s Day. Kuvings logo

IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother’s Day in the United States is more than just a holiday—it’s a time to pause and show appreciation for the care, time, and love mothers give every day. As families prepare to celebrate, many are seeking meaningful gifts that go beyond the ordinary.With Mother’s Day approaching, Kuvings is introducing a limited-time promotion designed to celebrate thoughtful, healthy living. From April 24 through May 11, customers across the United States can enjoy 30% off all Kuvings juicers and blenders, with savings of up to $500 on select models.Mother’s Day is a time to show appreciation through meaningful gifts. Kuvings encourages shoppers to plan ahead and choose gifts that support everyday wellness, whether it’s fresh juice in the morning or nutrient-rich blends for the whole family.✔️Featured Product: AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Juicer Leading the lineup is the Kuvings AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Juicer, designed for convenience and efficiency. Its standout feature allows users to juice extra-large batches with minimal effort, making it ideal for busy households and health-conscious routines.- Hands-free operation for effortless juicing- 135 oz Large-capacity design for batch preparation- Optimized for extracting more juice with less prep time✔️Professional Vacuum Blender CB1000 Kuvings CB1000 features a one-touch operation designed for commercial efficiency. Its built-in vacuum technology removes air before blending, resulting in longer-lasting beverages with fresher taste and reduced foam compared to conventional blenders.Designed for busy kitchens, the CB1000 enables hands-free operation with a single “Quick Start” press. It automatically seals, blends, and completes the process in just 25 seconds, delivering consistently smooth, ready-to-serve beverages.- ETL Sanitation certified for commercial use.- Automatic cover opens and closes hands-free, ideal for a fast-paced environment.- 25-second vacuum & blend cycle time creates quality beverages, fast. Kuvings USA Promotion✨- 30% Off Mother’s Day Sale- Period: April 24 – May 11- Website: https://kuvingsusa.com

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