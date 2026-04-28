OMODA&JAECOO to Demonstrate Valet Parking Driver Technology at Chery International Business Summit

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS) in Wuhu, OMODA&JAECOO will give a public demonstration of its Valet Parking Driver feature. The test focuses on a smart parking function intended to address common parking difficulties.

Parking in crowded garages, locating a vehicle in a large lot, or walking a long distance in harsh weather are frequent experiences for drivers. The Valet Parking Driver is designed to handle such situations by finding a space and parking without the driver inside or next to the vehicle.

Unlike conventional automatic parking systems that rely heavily on clear lane markings, Valet Parking Driver attempts a full closed-loop process: it cruises to locate an available space and then parks automatically. The demonstration will involve three SHS hybrid models – the JAECOO 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 7 SHS-P, and OMODA 7 SHS-P – and be observed by nearly 100 global dealer representatives, media, and key opinion leaders. Three scenarios will be shown.

First, “Comes When Called.” Within a designated remote summoning range, the user can use a mobile app to command the vehicle to leave its parking space and drive autonomously to a pick‑up point. When obstacles such as traffic cones, pedestrians, or other vehicles are detected, the system identifies risks and adjusts its path accordingly. This function aims to reduce the need for a driver to walk to the car in bad weather.

Second, “Leaves When Waved.” After arriving at a destination, the driver can exit and activate valet parking via the app. The vehicle then cruises to find an available spot, parks, shuts down, and locks. The feature is intended to enable a drop‑off‑and‑go experience in locations such as shopping malls and office buildings.

Third, a human‑versus‑machine comparison. In extremely tight spaces and dead‑end parking bays, an experienced driver will perform the same task as the Valet Parking Driver system. The comparison will measure parking duration, the number of steering corrections, and final parking accuracy. The results may indicate whether the system can match or exceed the performance of a skilled driver in such conditions.

The global debut highlights OMODA&JAECOO's activities in intelligent driving technology. Future work will cover areas including hybrid powertrains, smart driving, and robotics. The availability of Valet Parking Driver may offer drivers an additional option for handling parking in controlled environments.

*Note: Valet Parking Driver is a driver‑assist feature. It is intended solely for enclosed parking lots; use on public roads is prohibited. The driver must remain aware of the surroundings and be prepared to take over control at any time.*

About OMODA&JAECOO

Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd on the Fortune Global 500 in 2025 and has held the largest share of China's passenger vehicle exports for 23 consecutive years. OMODA is positioned as a crossover brand, while JAECOO draws on classic design elements as an off‑road brand; the two are managed under a dual‑brand strategy. By 2025, OMODA&JAECOO vehicles were available in 64 markets across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. In Europe, the brand has recorded rapid sales growth. In the new energy sector, the company applies its SHS hybrid technology, which combines high power and efficiency with an extended combined range, as it expands its hybrid vehicle lineup globally. A robot co‑developed with the AiMOGA team has been deployed in public service settings and was presented at the Asian Youth Para Games, illustrating the company's extension into intelligent robotics.

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