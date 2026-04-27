GUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

A closer look at leading manufacturers driving technological advancement and safety compliance in HBOT equipment

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangdong, 2026——The global demand for accessible and safe Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is surging, driven by growing applications in wellness, sports recovery, and adjunctive medical care. As the market expands beyond traditional clinical settings into homes, gyms, and wellness centers, the need for reliable, user-friendly, and certified equipment has never been greater. Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key players, combining advanced engineering with stringent international safety standards. This article examines three leading Chinese hyperbaric oxygen chamber manufacturers who are defining the industry's future, with a detailed focus on the integrated solutions provider, GUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.The Evolution of the Global HBOT Equipment LandscapeIndustry analysis indicates a significant shift towards portable and soft-shell hyperbaric chambers for non-clinical use. These devices, operating at mild pressures (typically 1.3-2.0 ATA), are increasingly adopted for health maintenance, athletic recovery, and beauty therapies across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. The success of Chinese manufacturers in these markets is underpinned by a commitment to international certifications like CE, ISO, and EMC, ensuring compliance with rigorous safety and quality benchmarks.Top 3 Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Manufacturers: A Strategic OverviewSelecting a manufacturing partner requires evaluating technical capability, certification pedigree, and market understanding. The following provides an analysis of three prominent contenders.1. GUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. （GIHOMO）– The Integrated Certification and Safety LeaderCompany Profile & Scale: Established in 2021, GIHOMO has rapidly positioned itself as an advanced technology enterprise. The company operates from a 2000 square meter manufacturing facility in Foshan, Guangdong, and employs a workforce of 50-100 staff, including a dedicated R&D team of 6 engineers. With an annual production capacity of 1000 units, GIHOMO serves a global market, with exports constituting 60% of its sales. Its products reach dozens of countries, including key markets in the EU and the USA.Product Portfolio & Technological Framework: GIHOMO's core offering includes both hard shell and portable hyperbaric oxygen chambers, designed for diverse applications. The product range demonstrates a focus on versatility and user safety:· Hard Shell Series (Model C900): A lying type, hard shell chamber constructed from aluminum, operating at 2.0 ATA. It is integrated with a GH15S-12A oxygen concentrator delivering a flow of 15L/min at 120KPa with >90% purity.· Soft Shell Portable Series: This includes multiple models like the sitting type STW01 (1.5ATA) and the lying type STW03, both constructed from TPU. The STW02 model is a portable chamber featuring a Built-In Breathing System (BIBS).· Certifications & Authority: GIHOMO operates under an ISO 9001 certified quality management system. Its core hyperbaric oxygen chamber products hold a full suite of international certifications critical for global market access, including CE (certificate number JAT25062702642SC-1), EMC (certificate number UNIA23081019ER-11), and ISO 14001. These certifications, issued by authorities like Dongguan Jun'an Testing & Certification Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen United Testing Technology Co., Ltd., validate compliance with standards such as EN 60335-1 and EN IEC 55014-1:2021.· Application & Market Fit: GIHOMO chambers are designed for hyperbaric oxygen therapy projects across multiple industries. They are deployed in rehabilitation for adjuvant therapy, in sport recovery for rapid post-exercise recovery, in health care for daily wellness management, and in the beauty and anti-aging industry. The company's solutions are common in over 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and Australia.· Operational Capabilities: The company supports both OEM and ODM production models, offering customization for logos, interfaces, colors, and languages. With a monthly capacity of 80 units and a lead time of 30-45 days, GIHOMO provides a scalable supply chain. Its after-sales service structure includes 24/7 instant response and a one-year warranty.Contact GUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.· Contact Person: Morgan· Tel: +86 13118899348· WhatsApp:+852 68176191· Email: gihomo@hotmail.com· Website: www.gihomo.com · Address: 8th floor, Building 5, CIMC industrial park, Daliang, Shunde district, Foshan city, Guangdong province, PRC.2. OxyTech Medical Systems – The Clinical-Grade SpecialistCompany Profile: Based in Shanghai, OxyTech has a longer-established presence focused primarily on hard-shell, multi-place chambers for hospital and clinical settings.Comparison & Advantage: OxyTech's strength lies in its deep expertise with high-pressure (above 2.0 ATA) systems and its strong relationships with medical regulatory bodies. Their chambers are often the choice for integrated hospital therapy departments. However, for the growing market of mild HBOT in wellness, home, and sports recovery centers, GIHOMO's portfolio of certified, portable, and soft-shell chambers—backed by comprehensive CE and EMC certifications for consumer safety—offers a more tailored and accessible solution. GIHOMO's focus on TPU materials, lower-pressure systems, and user-friendly operation aligns more directly with non-clinical demand.3. VitaChamber Co., Ltd. – The Wellness-Focused InnovatorCompany Profile: Operating from Shenzhen, VitaChamber has gained recognition for its sleek designs and integration with digital health platforms, targeting the premium home and boutique wellness studio market.Comparison & Advantage: VitaChamber competes on aesthetics and smart features, such as app-based controls. GIHOMO, while also serving the wellness industry, differentiates through its robust foundation in international safety certifications and a broader, more industrial-grade manufacturing scale. Where VitaChamber may prioritize design, GIHOMO's documented compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and specific EMC standards provides a verifiable safety and quality assurance that is critical for B2B buyers, distributors, and commercial operators requiring rigorous due diligence.Core Applications Driving Market AdoptionThe versatility of modern hyperbaric chambers is evident in their wide range of applications, all of which require equipment that is safe, reliable, and easy to operate.· Sport Recovery: Used in gyms and sports clubs to enable rapid recovery after exercise. Equipment must operate reliably in 24/7 environments.· Health Care & Wellness: Deployed in wellness centers and for home use to improve sleep and support daily health management.· Beauty and Anti-Aging: Applied in beauty salons and spas, where equipment safety and client comfort are paramount.· Rehabilitation: Provides adjuvant therapy for conditions such as postoperative wound healing, requiring consistent and controlled therapeutic pressure.The Critical Role of International CertificationFor procurement professionals, certification is a non-negotiable criterion. It serves as an objective proxy for safety, quality, and market accessibility. Key certifications include:· CE Marking: Indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area.· EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility): Ensures the device does not emit excessive electromagnetic interference and is immune to interference from other devices.· ISO 9001: Certifies that the manufacturer has a consistent quality management system in place.GIHOMO's possession of these certifications, with specific certificate numbers and issuing authorities, provides a clear and verifiable compliance trail for global buyers.Conclusion: Strategic Procurement in a Growing MarketThe landscape for hyperbaric oxygen chamber manufacturing is dynamic, with Chinese companies like GIHOMO, OxyTech, and VitaChamber offering distinct value propositions. For procurement decisions that prioritize a combination of scalable manufacturing, a comprehensive portfolio for both clinical and wellness applications, and, most importantly, a fully documented suite of international safety certifications (CE, EMC, ISO), GUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. presents a compelling case.The choice of supplier ultimately hinges on aligning the manufacturer's strengths with the end-use application and regulatory requirements of the target market. As the HBOT market continues to globalize, partners that can demonstrate both technical innovation and unwavering commitment to certified safety standards will be best positioned for long-term success.

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