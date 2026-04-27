High Five Expands into Vietnam with Fully Compliant EOR Services and Launches End-to-End AI Recruitment Agents

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SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Five , an AI-powered recruitment platform serving Southeast Asia, today announced its official expansion into Vietnam as a fully incorporated Employer of Record (EOR). Concurrently, the company launched a suite of autonomous AI agents designed to manage the entire recruitment workflow end-to-end across all its active markets.The dual announcement addresses a growing demand for tech talent in Southeast Asia. In 2025, 66.1 percent of companies in Vietnam increased their IT headcount, with 69.6 percent planning to continue expanding IT teams in 2026, according to the Vietnam IT Salary Report 2025-2026. However, companies hiring across borders often face traditional recruitment agency fees ranging from 15% to 25% of a candidate's annual salary. High Five replaces this model with a flat monthly subscription that includes both AI-driven candidate sourcing and human expert verification, with no placement or success fees."Founders and operators need hiring infrastructure that runs continuously in the background, not transactional services that charge massive premiums for manual sourcing," said Chris Gunawan, CEO of High Five. "By establishing a fully compliant EOR presence in Vietnam and deploying autonomous agents across the entire hiring pipeline in our operating regions, we are allowing companies to scale their Southeast Asian teams in days rather than weeks."End-to-End Autonomous AI AgentsWithin the next two months, High Five will fully integrate its new AI agents across its entire operational footprint, which includes Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The autonomous system is designed to execute five core recruitment functions:1. Sourcing: AI agents scan LinkedIn, GitHub, and niche developer communities 24/7 to identify active and passive candidates.2. Screening: Candidate profiles are automatically analyzed and ranked against specific role requirements.3. Interviewing: An AI Interviewer capable of conducting initial candidate screenings around the clock, eliminating scheduling bottlenecks.4. Matching: The system aligns candidate capabilities with employer needs using pattern recognition.5. Coordinating: Autonomous agents handle the logistics of moving candidates through the pipeline.Following the AI-driven stages, High Five's internal recruiters perform a final human expert verification before delivering a shortlist of interview-ready candidates to the employer on a weekly basis.Vietnam EOR ExpansionThe launch of fully compliant EOR services in Vietnam allows international companies to hire local talent without establishing their own legal entities in the country. Vietnam's economy is projected to maintain strong GDP growth of 5.5% to 6.5% through 2026, according to Playroll's 2026 Vietnam EOR report, fueling demand for software engineers, data professionals, and product managers.High Five's platform serves founders and operators at fast-growing startups, as well as HR teams in professional services firms. The company's existing client base includes Hupo, Cinch, Agridence, Nafas, PayMongo , and SkinSeoul.PayMongo Reduces Recruitment Costs by 90 Percent Using High FivePhilippines-based fintech company PayMongo used High Five to build a remote engineering team in Indonesia without establishing a local entity. High Five recruited and onboarded 10 software engineers into PayMongo's engineering team, completing each senior hire within a 3-to-4-week timeline. Under a traditional recruitment agency model, filling these roles would have cost PayMongo upwards of $50,000 USD in placement fees. Instead, PayMongo pays a flat monthly subscription, reducing recruitment costs by up to 90 percent.Beyond recruitment, High Five serves as PayMongo's compliance partner in Indonesia, administering employee benefits, withholding taxes, and executing monthly global payroll under High Five's local entity. Jose Dalino Jr, Chief Technology Officer at PayMongo, said: "High Five has been a strong partner in expanding our engineering footprint in Indonesia. Their speed, talent reach, and understanding of what great teams need have made cross-border hiring feel seamless."About High FiveHigh Five is an AI-powered recruitment platform that helps companies hire top talent in Southeast Asia without paying agency or success fees. Operating on a flat monthly subscription, the platform combines autonomous AI agents with human expert review to source, screen, and deliver interview-ready candidates. High Five provides hiring infrastructure and Employer of Record (EOR) services across Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore, covering tech, product, and core business functions.

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