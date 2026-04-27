14 Companies Form Maintenance Cluster to Present Integrated Model at A&R Expo 2026

ATHENS, GREECE, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourteen companies have come together under a unified platform, the “Maintenance Cluster,” to present an integrated approach to industrial maintenance at A&R Expo 2026, highlighting a shift in how maintenance is structured and applied across Greek industry.In many industrial environments, maintenance has traditionally been treated as a necessary cost. The Maintenance Cluster presents a model in which maintenance becomes predictable, measurable, and more directly linked to productivity, bringing together multiple areas of expertise into a coordinated operational framework.The initiative integrates sensors and data acquisition, real-time analytics, artificial intelligence and machine vision, predictive maintenance, and end-to-end industrial reliability into a single system. By consolidating services that are often delivered through multiple vendors, the model introduces a unified operational layer designed to streamline processes and improve coordination.This approach reflects a transition from reactive maintenance practices toward predictive and data-driven operations. The objective is to reduce downtime, improve planning, and enable clearer cost control through measurable outcomes.The concept is being demonstrated live at A&R Expo 2026 through two applications.The first demonstration focuses on real-time predictive maintenance, where six companies connect machines, sensors, and analytics into a unified data flow. Material stress, measurement, processing, and visualization are conducted in real time, illustrating how potential failures can be identified before they occur.The second demonstration presents an AI and robotics-based quality control system. The system performs 360-degree inspection of industrial components, detects defects, classifies products, and supports decision-making without human intervention.Participating organizations in the Maintenance Cluster include Atlantis Engineering, Arpedon, B&T Composites, RoboVision, LABOR, iASC – Digital Value Chains, SuperAlloys Engineering, ARCON Hellas, Pragma IoT, RMS, Technoliantiki, ThessINTEC, and CERTH (Centre for Research and Technology Hellas), representing a broad range of capabilities across the industrial value chain.The cluster is positioned as an open ecosystem and continues to expand, offering opportunities for companies and organizations to participate in joint projects, commercial initiatives, and business ventures. The model is designed to support practical outcomes, including access to new markets, potential sales synergies, and reduced development costs.The Maintenance Cluster is exhibiting at Booth B08 during A&R Expo 2026, taking place April 25–27 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, from 10:00 to 19:00.Industry participants emphasized the role of integration and real-time data in modern maintenance strategies.“The era of reactive maintenance is over. If you can measure it in real time, you can predict it, and if you can predict it, you can control it,” said Politis Antonis, CEO and Founder of LABOR SA.“Technology is only powerful when it is integrated. What we bring is orchestration across the entire maintenance ecosystem,” said Tiriakidis Nikolaos, Quality Assurance Manager at B&T Composites.“Maintenance is no longer a backstage function. It is becoming the control center of industrial performance,” said Efraimidis George, Chief Commercial Officer at Atlantis Engineering.“The biggest inefficiency in industry isn’t failure. It is fragmentation. Integration is where the real value begins,” said Saggiotis Tasos, Technical Director at ARPEDON.“Data without action has no value. What matters is turning real-time data into real-time decisions,” said Bechtsis Dimitris, General Director at iASC.Maintenance Cluster Companies present at the 2026 A&R Expo:Atlantis Engineering - https://atlantis-engineering.com ROBOVISION - https://robovision.gr B&T Composites - https://www.btcomposites.gr IASC - https://iasc.gr LABOR - https://labor.gr/en/ ARPEDON - https://arpedon.com/el/ SUPERALLOYS ENGINEERING - https://superalloys-eng.com LinkedIn: Maintenance Cluster. For more information, contact:Okeanis KapousidouMaintenance Cluster+30 6987522516okapousidou@maintenance-cluster.gr

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