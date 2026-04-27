JAECOO 5 SHS-H Completes 625 km Endurance Trial, Showcasing Hybrid Efficiency and Pet-Friendly Versatility

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April, during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS), the“9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon”HEV endurance test featuring the JAECOO 5 SHS-H was conducted simultaneously. The JAECOO 5 SHS-H recently completed a 625-kilometer real-world endurance test as part of the “9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon” held during the Chery International Business Summit in April. The all-scenario validation demonstrated the model’s hybrid stability and overall energy efficiency across diverse driving conditions.

Positioned with the concept “Enjoy Each Moment Outdoors,” the 5 SHS-H targets users who value self-expression and outdoor activities—particularly those who travel with pets. It combines hybrid capability, a smooth EV-like driving experience, and an interior designed to accommodate pets, aiming to serve as a versatile option in the compact hybrid SUV segment.

Performance and Off-Road Capability

The 5 SHS-H is powered by the SHS Super Hybrid System, pairing a 1.5T hybrid-specific engine with a high-efficiency electric motor. The engine achieves a thermal efficiency of 44.5%. Total system output reaches 165 kW, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h. The combined driving range extends to approximately 980 km, designed to reduce the need for frequent refuelling or recharging during longer trips.

For light off-road use, the vehicle is equipped with a 540° panoramic camera system and offers a wading depth of 450 mm. An independent suspension is fitted as standard to support stability on uneven surfaces.

Interior Space and Comfort

The cabin width is 1,492 mm, and a panoramic sunroof measuring 1.45 m² provides an open interior feel. There are 35 storage compartments distributed throughout the cabin. When the rear seats are folded, the maximum cargo volume reaches 1,214 litres, accommodating items such as camping equipment, pet carriers, and bicycles.

The exterior design follows a rugged off-road-influenced language, blending sturdy lines with urban styling cues.

Pet-Friendly Cabin Design

The 5 SHS-H incorporates features aimed at easing travel with pets. The interior materials and craftsmanship meet the criteria for a pet-friendly cabin certification from TÜV Rheinland. Double-layer acoustic glass is used to reduce external noise. Additional components include a dedicated cleaning compartment, rest amenities for pets, in-car karaoke, magnetic camping lights, trailer towing capability, and a roof load capacity of 75 kg, allowing users to configure the vehicle for pet-friendly camping and outdoor use.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a dual-brand line under Chery Group. In 2025, Chery Group ranked 233rd on the Fortune Global 500 and has been the largest passenger vehicle exporter from China for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO operates with the vision of “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People.” JAECOO follows the philosophy “From Classic, Beyond Classic” and positions itself as a global off-road-oriented brand.

As of 2025, OMODA & JAECOO has expanded into 64 markets across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. The brands are also developing new energy solutions based on SHS hybrid technology, targeting high power, efficiency, and extended combined range. Outside the automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has engaged in intelligent technology development, including a robot project with the AiMOGA team, which was demonstrated at the Asian Youth Para Games.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.