JAECOO 7 SHS-H Completes Nine-Country Super Hybrid Marathon Test; Presented at IBS and Auto Show

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JAECOO 7 SHS-H has completed the "9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon" long-distance test. The vehicle was also exhibited during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS) and a concurrent international auto show, where the SHS Super Hybrid System was demonstrated to a global audience under real-world, all-scenario driving conditions.

The marathon test covered approximately 625 km of combined road conditions across nine countries, including highways, urban roads and mountainous segments. The route was designed to evaluate real-world performance in power delivery, energy efficiency and system reliability over extended distances and varying terrain.

The JAECOO 7 SHS-H is a refined off-road SUV developed for global markets. It is built around the SHS Super Hybrid System and follows the "Two Outdoor Vibes" product philosophy, which is structured around two core dimensions: "Further Vibe" and "Elegant Vibe." The vehicle offers a versatile driving experience without relying on external charging.

Further Vibe: Power, Range and Multi-Scenario Capability

The Further Vibe dimension centers on power performance, range and safety, providing the necessary capability for long-distance travel and varied road conditions. The SHS Super Hybrid System produces a combined power output of 165 kW, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h achieved in 8.3 seconds. These figures support consistent performance in scenarios such as high-speed overtaking and uphill driving.

Fuel consumption is rated at 5.5 L/100 km on the combined cycle, while engine thermal efficiency reaches 44.5%. The combined driving range exceeds 900 km, which reduces the frequency of refueling stops on long journeys and cross-city trips.

For handling and occupant protection, the vehicle is equipped with a 540° panoramic view system, eight airbags and 20 advanced driver-assistance functions, forming a comprehensive active and passive safety setup. The unloaded approach angle measures 20°, and the departure angle is 28°, providing passability on unpaved and uneven surfaces that exceeds typical benchmarks in its segment. Whether on highways or unpaved outdoor trails, the vehicle is designed to maintain stable and predictable road manners across changing surface conditions.

Elegant Vibe: Design Language and Cabin Environment

The Elegant Vibe dimension addresses exterior design and the in-cabin driving atmosphere. The exterior follows a nature-inspired design language, with a hexagonal waterfall grille, mountain peak-shaped headlights and a full-width crystal tail light bar, combined with flowing body lines. The design intent is to convey a refined, elegant character rather than a rough off-road image, and to fit visually into diverse outdoor settings.

At speeds below 60 km/h, the vehicle operates primarily in electric mode, contributing to low cabin noise during urban driving and at low speeds. CO₂ emissions are rated at 125 g/km. The interior is equipped with an 8155 chipset and a 14.8-inch central touchscreen that supports intelligent voice interaction. More than six selectable scene modes are available, allowing configuration of ambient lighting, climate settings and display preferences according to different driving situations. These features aim to deliver a calm and comfortable cabin atmosphere during both daily commutes and recreational travel.

Technology Validation and Market Positioning

The "9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon" served as a technical validation exercise for the SHS Super Hybrid System. By covering a representative mix of road types and usage scenarios, the test provided an assessment of the system's actual power response, energy consumption consistency and operational reliability. The data collected is expected to inform subsequent product development and technical refinement.

The JAECOO 7 SHS-H is positioned as a hybrid SUV solution that combines off-road capability with on-road refinement. The SHS Super Hybrid System integrates electric drive and internal combustion engine output to deliver high power, low energy consumption and extended range without requiring external charging, while maintaining smoothness and quietness during low-speed operation.

About OMODA&JAECOO

OMODA&JAECOO is part of Chery Group. In 2025, Chery Group ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500 and was China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for the 23rd consecutive year. OMODA&JAECOO states its brand vision as “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People,” with OMODA positioned as a crossover brand and JAECOO as an off road brand. The brand has entered 64 markets across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. In the field of new energy vehicles, the company uses SHS hybrid technology to deliver solutions characterized by high power, low energy consumption and long combined range. Additionally, a robot jointly developed with the AiMOGA team has been deployed in public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, illustrating the brand’s expansion into intelligent technologies.

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