Gavel launches web-based AI contract review platform for transactional legal work alongside its Word add-in

Gavel Exec for Web is the complete AI workspace for lawyers, with specific functions built for transactional lawyers. Analyze multiple documents at a time, run batch analysis across hundreds of files, and ground every output in citations. All in your brow Market Benchmarks let you compare a contract against your firm's playbook, market standards, or precedent deals, instantly showing where terms are off-market, missing, or weaker than what you've negotiated before. Batch analysis turns a folder of contracts or documents into an interactive spreadsheet, where each document is a row and each AI prompt is a column, so you can extract terms, compare clauses, and spot inconsistencies across hundreds of files at once.

Gavel Exec expands AI contract review & drafting beyond Microsoft Word into full legal AI platform, grounded in data and sources for drafting and fact checking.

Lawyers need to know when a precedent uses the exact same words, when a clause is merely similar, and when an external source supports a factual statement. That is why we built hybrid search agents.” — Pierre Martin, Gavel CTO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gavel, the legal AI company trusted by nearly 2,000 legal organizations across 23 countries, today announced the launch of Gavel Exec for Web , a major expansion of its AI contract review platform that delivers the full range of legal AI capabilities both law firms and in-house teams need. With Gavel Exec for Web, lawyers can chat with an AI purpose-built for legal work, benchmark documents against market standards for various industries and company sizes, and run batch analyses across portfolios of contracts. The expanded web platform also allows users to drop in multiple files at once for comparative review, and draft long-form documents, all grounded in legal data, large precedent collections, external reference sources, and the playbooks Gavel has built by working with and hiring practicing lawyers at several prominent law firms. All current users will have access to Gavel Exec for Web under their current plans, in addition to the Microsoft Word add-in.The release powers Gavel with enterprise legal AI capabilities in a full workspace, but remains accessible to any attorney without requiring a sales call or a credit card.Until now, Gavel Exec lived inside Microsoft Word , where lawyers continue to adopt it to draft, review, and redline contracts. Gavel Exec for Web extends that intelligence into a full workspace, allowing Gavel to serve lawyers with anything they need a core AI platform for, including batch analysis of multiple documents, risk analysis outside of the context of a drafted document, and specific tools like market benchmarking and tabular review.“This is a step change for what Gavel can do, and a step change for the market,” said Dorna Moini, CEO of Gavel. “Gavel Exec for Web is an end-to-end platform for legal document drafting grounded in legal data, built by lawyers, and trained on the documents and standards that govern corporate transactional and commercial work. Law firms and in-house teams can now combine the power of their own internal positions and rules with AI in one legal tech platform that extends across the surfaces where they work.”Gavel Exec for Web brings the full suite of AI capabilities for drafting legal documentsGavel Exec for Web’s new capabilities include:- Batch Analysis. Run analysis on the key terms across a stack of contracts and get a structured, tabular view of the results. Batch Analysis is built for due diligence, lease portfolios, vendor reviews, and policy audits, and can draft memoranda on the major issues.- Market benchmarking. Benchmark a clause or a whole document against market standards Gavel has built into the product across corporate transactional and commercial contract categories, including segmentation across industry and company size.- Long-form drafting. Draft documents from scratch or from a precedent in the same way lawyers can do so with Gavel Exec’s Word add-in, but now also available on the Web.- Multi-document analysis. Drop in multiple documents at once and get comparative analysis across them, with citations back to the source.- Conversational legal AI. Ask questions, work through issues, and iterate on legal problems with a model oriented around legal reasoning and corporate transactional work.Alongside this release, Gavel also continues to expand on its Microsoft Word add-in, which drafts, redlines, and understands large sets of documents from a lawyer’s own repository to suggest next steps.Introducing new powerful search capabilities for Gavel Exec’s agentsGavel Exec can now search across large source collections, including repositories of up to 1GB, allowing lawyers to draft, revise, and review documents against a much broader set of precedents, playbooks, and reference materials. The new search layer supports internal precedent banks, uploaded matter files, government sources, EDGAR, and web search for fact checking, giving lawyers a more data-driven way to ground their work in the documents and standards that matter.At the core of the release is Gavel’s new hybrid search technology, which combines semantic search with full-text search. Semantic search helps Gavel Exec identify conceptually relevant clauses and provisions, even when lawyers use different phrasing across documents. Full-text search allows the system to find exact language, defined terms, and specific references, which is critical for legal drafting and precedent work.“Legal work does not just require finding something that is generally related,” said Pierre Martin, CTO of Gavel. “Lawyers need to know when a precedent uses the exact same words, when a clause is merely similar, and when an external source supports a factual statement. That is why we built hybrid search into Gavel Exec’s agents. It lets the product reason across large collections of precedents while still respecting the precision legal work requires.”With this release, Gavel Exec can retrieve relevant clauses and supporting materials within seconds. Gavel’s internal testing shows that the new search architecture increased search accuracy up to 93% against perfect results, while cutting search latency in half, making it faster for lawyers to move from research and precedent review to drafting, redlining, and decision-making.An enterprise-grade platform accessible to every lawyerEnterprise legal AI has been built around long sales cycles and procurement processes that have kept the most capable tools concentrated in a small set of firms. Gavel has always taken a path that allows both the largest and smallest organizations to scale into its product. The company is product-led: lawyers can sign up, evaluate the product, and put it to work without waiting on a sales motion. With Gavel Exec for Web, that approach now extends to a platform with the depth and breadth that the most complex legal work demands, making it possible for every lawyer, at firms and in-house teams of any size, to have access to the same caliber of legal AI.“We have a team that deeply understands the legal field and AI technology, and we've built Gavel to surpass the bar on what lawyers expect from legal automation and AI, for organizations of all sizes.” Moini said.Gavel Exec for Web is available for a free trial at exec.gavel.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.