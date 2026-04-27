The Return of Disciplined Pricing in NYC Luxury

Tara Benson, NYC Broker

Overpricing isn’t seen as strategic anymore—it’s seen as a red flag,” — Tara Benson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the top end of New York City’s real estate market, demand hasn’t disappeared—but the way buyers respond to pricing has fundamentally changed.Buyers in the $5 million-plus segment are still active. What’s different is their tolerance for pricing that feels disconnected from reality.“Overpricing isn’t seen as strategic anymore—it’s seen as a red flag,” says Tara Benson , a New York City broker. “If the number doesn’t make sense, buyers aren’t negotiating. They’re walking.”That shift is reshaping how deals happen.In previous cycles, sellers could test aspirational pricing and adjust based on market feedback. Today, that approach is far less effective. Buyers are making faster judgments and engaging less often with properties that feel misaligned from the start.“Pricing is the first signal of credibility,” Benson explains. “If that signal is off, the rest of the conversation doesn’t happen.”The result is a growing divide in the market:Well-priced properties are movingOverpriced properties are sitting—regardless of quality“The same buyer who will pay a premium for the right property will ignore one that feels inflated,” Benson says. “It’s not about price sensitivity—it’s about trust.”That dynamic is becoming even more pronounced as external costs come into focus. The proposed pied-à-terre tax—targeting non-primary residences valued above $5 million—has added a new layer of scrutiny to luxury purchases. Buyers are now underwriting not just the asset, but the long-term cost of ownership.“The tax doesn’t eliminate demand,” Benson notes. “It raises the bar. If ownership becomes more expensive, the purchase price has to be even more justified.”In this environment, pricing is no longer a marketing strategy. It’s a filter.“If the price is wrong, you don’t get a second chance at a first impression,” Benson says. “And in today’s market, that first impression determines whether a deal ever happens.”

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