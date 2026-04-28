Phoenix Capital Group Launches on the XEN Platform, Transforming Speed of New Client Acquisition

Leading transportation factor for over 25 years has launched on XEN to manage all origination and underwriting

XEN’s impact on our deal flow, win rates, and client experience was immediate” — Bryan Alsobrooks, President, PCG

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XEN, the only end-to-end factoring platform in the market, today announced that Phoenix Capital Group (PCG), a division of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company and a leading transportation factor for over 25 years, has launched on XEN to manage all origination and underwriting. The partnership marks a major step forward in streamlining and accelerating PCG’s front-end operations.

“XEN’s impact on our deal flow, win rates, and client experience was immediate,” said Bryan Alsobrooks, President of PCG. “Speed is everything in transportation factoring, and XEN has transformed our ability to move fast. Processes that used to take days now take hours or minutes, and the prospect experience on XEN has become a competitive advantage that sets our client relationships up for success.”

Through XEN's platform, PCG has transformed every stage of the deal process: application intake and document collection are now automated, reducing the number of stalled deals; due diligence is centralized through XEN’s integrated partner network, instead of fragmented across systems; and closing new clients is now seamless.

“Partnering with Phoenix Capital Group, a longtime, respected leader in transportation factoring, is an exciting milestone as we continue to scale our business and platform,” said Alexander Kayfetz-Gaum, Senior Vice President at XEN. “PCG came to us with clear goals: move faster, close more, and deliver their prospects a better experience. They hit all three - within weeks. These are the results our clients can expect when they partner with XEN.”

About XEN

XEN is a leading origination and management platform for factors and commercial lenders, powering sales, underwriting, and operations. Legacy software and tools only do part of the job - XEN does it all. Factors and lenders on XEN see immediate results: more deals, less risk, and a client experience that becomes a differentiator. Learn more at xenplatforms.com.

About Phoenix Capital Group

As a one-stop transportation services company, Phoenix Capital Group (PCG), a division of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, offers freight factoring services to independent truck drivers and fleets. Independent truck drivers can receive access to freight bill factoring services, non-recourse freight factoring services, PCG’s private EFS fuel card program, equipment financing, and a free online load board through PCG.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.