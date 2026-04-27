FILMFASTER48 ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL 2026 FESTIVAL IN STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH 4BIDDENKNOWLEDGE
Billy Carson to Headline Opening Night with Exclusive Theatrical Premiere of Anunnaki 2, Episode 1
Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BELR)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FilmFaster48, a new short-film festival and creator challenge operated by Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTCID: PSRU), announces its inaugural 2026 festival season.
For its first year, FilmFaster48 will collaborate with 4biddenknowledge Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR), to help expand audience reach, creator engagement, marketing visibility, and conscious media programming.
This collaboration brings together two distinct organizations with clearly defined roles.
FilmFaster48 is the festival brand and event platform.
Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTCID: PSRU), owns and operates the FilmFaster48 festival.
4biddenknowledge Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR), is participating as a strategic media, marketing, and programming collaborator.
Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) supports the collaboration through marketing strategy, business development, creator outreach, and distribution-related support through its subsidiary, 4biddenknowledge Inc.
This structure preserves FilmFaster48's independent festival identity while allowing 4biddenknowledge to bring its global audience, media platform, and conscious creator community into the festival experience.
Opening Night Headline Event: Billy Carson Presents Anunnaki 2, Episode 1
The cornerstone of the inaugural FilmFaster48 festival will be a special opening night event featuring Billy Carson, founder of 4biddenknowledge and one of the leading voices in ancient civilizations, consciousness, and human potential.
Carson will host an exclusive theatrical premiere of Anunnaki 2, Episode 1 at the iconic Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.
The opening night experience will include:
First public theatrical screening of Anunnaki 2, Episode 1
Live keynote and deep-dive breakdown by Billy Carson
Audience Q&A
Book signing and photo experience
Red carpet arrivals
VIP networking
This special event positions the festival as a new destination where independent film, conscious storytelling, ancient history, and future-focused media converge.
Introducing 4BK Day
As part of the inaugural festival experience, FilmFaster48 will feature a dedicated 4BK Day, programmed in collaboration with 4biddenknowledge.
4BK Day may include:
Keynote presentations
Creator-focused panels
Curated documentary and short-film screenings
Workshops and mentorship sessions
Live podcast recordings
Networking events
The Billy Carson Anunnaki 2 premiere will serve as the headline evening event for 4BK Day.
The 4BK Conscious Creator Film Challenge
FilmFaster48 and 4biddenknowledge are also launching the 4BK Conscious Creator Film Challenge, a filmmaker initiative designed to spotlight short films exploring themes such as:
Consciousness and awakening
Ancient civilizations
Spiritual philosophy
Future technology
Alternative history
Human potential
Selected films may screen during the festival and may also be reviewed for potential future media, distribution, or development opportunities. Participation does not guarantee distribution, acquisition, or commercial placement.
What Filmmakers Can Expect
The inaugural FilmFaster48 festival will provide filmmakers and creators with a multi-day experience that may include:
Short-film screenings
Filmmaker Q&As
Industry panels
Networking opportunities
Awards and recognition
Vendor and exhibitor activations
Creator-focused programming
Providence Film Group retains full ownership and operational control of the FilmFaster48 festival brand, programming structure, and event operations.
Marketing and Strategic Support
4biddenknowledge Inc. will support the festival through:
Social media promotion
Email marketing
Creator outreach
Podcast and video announcements
Community engagement
Conscious media programming
Bell Rose Capital Inc. will support the collaboration through:
Marketing campaign support
Business development
Sponsorship introductions
Creator outreach infrastructure
Strategic distribution planning
The collaboration is designed to increase awareness, participation, and visibility for the inaugural FilmFaster48 festival while creating new opportunities for filmmakers, creators, and conscious storytellers.
Season 1: The 2026 Festival Cycle
The 2026 collaboration represents Season 1 of the FilmFaster48 festival experience. Future festival events, screenings, creator activations, or expanded programming may be added by mutual agreement between the participating parties.
Ticket and Submission Information
Tickets for the Billy Carson Anunnaki 2, Episode 1 premiere are available here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1988133990284?aff=oddtdtcreator
Festival information and filmmaker submissions are available here:
https://filmfaster48.com/
About FilmFaster48
FilmFaster48 is a short-film festival and creator challenge operated by Providence Film Group. The festival is designed to discover, elevate, and celebrate independent filmmakers through screenings, panels, creator challenges, networking, and industry-facing opportunities.
For press inquiries, interview requests, or media credentials for the Anunnaki 2 premiere:
Kota Moon
Info@filmfaster48.com
Cynthia DeMonte
Bell Rose Capital Inc.
ir@bellrosecapital.inc
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