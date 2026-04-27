FILMFASTER48 ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL 2026 FESTIVAL IN STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH 4BIDDENKNOWLEDGE

Billy Carson to Headline Opening Night with Exclusive Theatrical Premiere of Anunnaki 2, Episode 1

Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BELR)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FilmFaster48, a new short-film festival and creator challenge operated by Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTCID: PSRU), announces its inaugural 2026 festival season.For its first year, FilmFaster48 will collaborate with 4biddenknowledge Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR), to help expand audience reach, creator engagement, marketing visibility, and conscious media programming.This collaboration brings together two distinct organizations with clearly defined roles.FilmFaster48 is the festival brand and event platform.Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTCID: PSRU), owns and operates the FilmFaster48 festival.4biddenknowledge Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR), is participating as a strategic media, marketing, and programming collaborator.Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) supports the collaboration through marketing strategy, business development, creator outreach, and distribution-related support through its subsidiary, 4biddenknowledge Inc.This structure preserves FilmFaster48's independent festival identity while allowing 4biddenknowledge to bring its global audience, media platform, and conscious creator community into the festival experience.Opening Night Headline Event: Billy Carson Presents Anunnaki 2, Episode 1The cornerstone of the inaugural FilmFaster48 festival will be a special opening night event featuring Billy Carson, founder of 4biddenknowledge and one of the leading voices in ancient civilizations, consciousness, and human potential.Carson will host an exclusive theatrical premiere of Anunnaki 2, Episode 1 at the iconic Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.The opening night experience will include:First public theatrical screening of Anunnaki 2, Episode 1Live keynote and deep-dive breakdown by Billy CarsonAudience Q&ABook signing and photo experienceRed carpet arrivalsVIP networkingThis special event positions the festival as a new destination where independent film, conscious storytelling, ancient history, and future-focused media converge.Introducing 4BK DayAs part of the inaugural festival experience, FilmFaster48 will feature a dedicated 4BK Day, programmed in collaboration with 4biddenknowledge.4BK Day may include:Keynote presentationsCreator-focused panelsCurated documentary and short-film screeningsWorkshops and mentorship sessionsLive podcast recordingsNetworking eventsThe Billy Carson Anunnaki 2 premiere will serve as the headline evening event for 4BK Day.The 4BK Conscious Creator Film ChallengeFilmFaster48 and 4biddenknowledge are also launching the 4BK Conscious Creator Film Challenge, a filmmaker initiative designed to spotlight short films exploring themes such as:Consciousness and awakeningAncient civilizationsSpiritual philosophyFuture technologyAlternative historyHuman potentialSelected films may screen during the festival and may also be reviewed for potential future media, distribution, or development opportunities. Participation does not guarantee distribution, acquisition, or commercial placement.What Filmmakers Can ExpectThe inaugural FilmFaster48 festival will provide filmmakers and creators with a multi-day experience that may include:Short-film screeningsFilmmaker Q&AsIndustry panelsNetworking opportunitiesAwards and recognitionVendor and exhibitor activationsCreator-focused programmingProvidence Film Group retains full ownership and operational control of the FilmFaster48 festival brand, programming structure, and event operations.Marketing and Strategic Support4biddenknowledge Inc. will support the festival through:Social media promotionEmail marketingCreator outreachPodcast and video announcementsCommunity engagementConscious media programmingBell Rose Capital Inc. will support the collaboration through:Marketing campaign supportBusiness developmentSponsorship introductionsCreator outreach infrastructureStrategic distribution planningThe collaboration is designed to increase awareness, participation, and visibility for the inaugural FilmFaster48 festival while creating new opportunities for filmmakers, creators, and conscious storytellers.Season 1: The 2026 Festival CycleThe 2026 collaboration represents Season 1 of the FilmFaster48 festival experience. Future festival events, screenings, creator activations, or expanded programming may be added by mutual agreement between the participating parties.Ticket and Submission InformationTickets for the Billy Carson Anunnaki 2, Episode 1 premiere are available here:Festival information and filmmaker submissions are available here:About FilmFaster48FilmFaster48 is a short-film festival and creator challenge operated by Providence Film Group. The festival is designed to discover, elevate, and celebrate independent filmmakers through screenings, panels, creator challenges, networking, and industry-facing opportunities.For press inquiries, interview requests, or media credentials for the Anunnaki 2 premiere:Kota MoonInfo@filmfaster48.com

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