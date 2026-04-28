Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals To Celebrate Official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

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Centralia's Newest Rare Coin and Precious Metals Dealer Invites the Community to Mark the Occasion with an Official Ceremonial Opening on May 1

We are committed to being a transparent, knowledgeable, and trustworthy resource for collectors and investors alike.” — Matthew Weeks, Co-Owner

CENTRALIA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals, Centralia's newest destination for rare coins, collectibles, and precious metals, is proud to announce its Official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, taking place on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 408 N. Tower, Centralia, WA 98531.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting, facilitated in partnership with the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, will commence at 3:00 PM and will mark a significant milestone for the business and its co-owners, Matthew Weeks and Kellen Mangan, as they officially open their doors to collectors, investors, and community members throughout Lewis County and the greater South Sound region.

A New Destination for Collectors and Investors in Lewis County

Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals offers a carefully curated selection of rare and collectible United States coins spanning a broad range of categories, including early American copper, silver coinage, gold pieces, and world coins, alongside precious metals products for investors. The business operates both a brick-and-mortar storefront in downtown Centralia and an online retail presence at cascaderarecoins.com, providing customers with convenient access to its inventory both locally and nationwide.

In addition to retail sales, Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals is also an active buyer. The shop purchases gold, silver, rare coins, currency, gold scrap, and more — offering community members a trusted and knowledgeable local resource for selling their items at fair value.

"Opening Cascade Rare Coins has been a labor of love, and we are incredibly excited to officially celebrate with our community," said Matthew Weeks, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals. "We are committed to being a transparent, knowledgeable, and trustworthy resource for collectors and investors alike — whether someone is just beginning their numismatic journey or is a seasoned expert. This grand opening is our opportunity to welcome Centralia and Lewis County into the shop and show them everything we have to offer."

Event Details

The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 1, 2026, at the Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals storefront located at 408 N. Tower, Centralia, WA 98531. The official ribbon cutting will take place at 3:00 PM. Community members, collectors, investors, and local business leaders are warmly invited to attend and celebrate this milestone with the Cascade Rare Coins team.

Event Highlights Include:

• Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 3:00 PM, facilitated by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce

• Light snacks and refreshments are served throughout the event

• Meet co-owners Matthew Weeks and Kellen Mangan

• View high-end special numismatics. High Relief St Gauden’s will be available for viewing. The shop will be fully stocked with materials for purchase as well.

• Browse and shop a curated selection of rare coins, precious metals, and collectibles

Regular store hours are:

• Tuesday – Friday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

• Saturday: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

We Buy Too

Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals is not just a place to shop — it is also a trusted buyer. The shop actively purchases:

• Gold & Silver

• Rare Coins & Currency

• Gold Scrap

• And more

• Whether you are looking to sell a single piece or an entire collection, the team at Cascade Rare Coins offers knowledgeable, fair, and transparent evaluations. We pay cash/check to collections for bullion and rare coins on the spot.

About Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals

Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals is a Centralia, Washington-based rare coin dealer and precious metals retailer serving collectors and investors throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Co-owned and co-founded by Matthew Weeks and Kellen Mangan, the business is built on a foundation of deep industry expertise, integrity, and a genuine passion for numismatics and precious metals.

Matthew Weeks brings more than a decade of specialized industry experience to Cascade Rare Coins, including an 11-year career at APMEX — one of the nation's largest online precious metals retailers — where he managed a third-party ecommerce inventory portfolio of more than 7,000 items valued at over $60 million. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Portland State University and holds advanced certifications from the American Numismatic Association (ANA) in U.S. Coin Grading and Counterfeit Detection, ensuring customers receive accurate, trustworthy evaluations on every transaction.

The shop is located at 408 N. Tower, Centralia, WA 98531, and can be reached by phone at (360) 931-7050, by email at cascaderarecoins@gmail.com, or online at cascaderarecoins.com.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Cascade Rare Coins & Precious Metals at cascaderarecoins@gmail.com or (360) 931-7050.

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