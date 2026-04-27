THE WHISTLE HAS BLOWN: PLA MEDIA SIGNS SUPERFAN DIARIES PODCAST AND HOST J.R. GREENE

SuperFans Diaries Logo J. R. Greene of SuperFans Diaries

The podcast that proves every fan has a story worth telling just made its boldest draft pick yet.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLA Media is proud to announce that it has officially joined the starting lineup, signing SuperFan Diaries and its host, J.R. Greene — known nationwide as ESPN's "Big Orange Tux Guy" — as their newest client. Consider this partnership the equivalent of a walk-off home run in Game 7: a perfect match between a powerhouse media brand and a storyteller who has been making fans feel seen since he ran onto the field at a college football national championship game in a hand-colored tuxedo.Greene's origin story reads like the highlight reel you did not know you needed. It began with a thrift store find, some Sharpie markers, and an unshakable loyalty to the Tennessee Volunteers — culminating in Greene leading the Vols onto the field at the 1999 Fiesta Bowl in a hand-colored tuxedo and a dyed orange hat. The moment was pure, unscripted fan magic, and it caught the attention of the entire country. The original Big Orange Tux itself now has a permanent home at The Graduate Hotel in Knoxville, TN — a fitting Hall of Fame display for a garment that helped birth a legend.That legend eventually became a podcast: SuperFan Diaries. With the irrepressible J.R. Greene as host, the show turns the spotlight onto the biggest fans of sports — and beyond — everywhere. SuperFan Diaries pulls no punches and leaves no fandom on the bench. The show dives into the glorious traditions, the crushing defeats that still sting, and the pure joy of victory that ignites the soul of every devoted fan. From the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and the warning track around Truist Park to social media influencers like Olive and Frankie Mannella and World Series hero Ben Zobrist, SuperFan Diaries has built a community where passionate, outrageous, and dedicated fans come together to be celebrated.The numbers back up the buzz. SuperFan Diaries, only started 7 months ago, boasts 175,000 total downloads in that time, with per-episode numbers growing to 35,000 and continuing to climb— and some viral TikTok videos clearing over 1.5 million views! The show has racked up 40+ episodes and continues to build a growing global audience with no signs of slowing down.Notable guests have included Zobrist, Red Sox World Series hero Doug Mientkiewicz, Team Liquid CEO Steve Arhancet, and legendary superfans like Bills Mafia founder Del Reid, Atlanta Braves icon "Mr. Freeze," and Green Bay Packers' "Frozen Tundra Man." Other guests have included the Mannellas, with their combined 5 million social media followers, and Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel, an author and expert on women's sports history. The show is a proud partner of the Pantheon Sports network."Signing J.R. Greene is like getting a franchise player with the first overall pick," said PLA Media’s Pam Lewis. "He doesn't just tell stories — he makes everyone in the room feel like the most important fan on the planet. We couldn't be more fired up to help amplify what SuperFan Diaries is building."Greene echoed the enthusiasm. "PLA Media gets it," Greene said. "Every fan has a story worth telling — and now we've got the team to make sure the world hears them. Let's get loud."Greene is also the author of My Magic Tux, an inspiring children's book about courage, perseverance, and believing in yourself, published by the University of Tennessee Press and set for release in this summer.PLA Media will oversee media relations, publicity strategy, and brand development in collaboration with J.R. Greene and SuperFan Diaries, effective immediately.NOW STREAMING ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORMFollow and Interact: TikTok | Instagram Visit the SuperFan Diaries website: www.superfansdiaries.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.