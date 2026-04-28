The New York Women’s Foundation Announces 2026 Celebrating Women® Breakfast Honorees

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo 2026 Celebrating Women® Breakfast (Image credit: The New York Women’s Foundation)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women’s Foundation will bring together leaders, advocates, and community partners from across New York City on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026, for the annual Celebrating WomenBreakfast at the New York Marriott Marquis.The Celebrating WomenBreakfast is where stability meets action, long-standing trust turns into renewed commitment, and collective effort moves us forward. This inspiring morning will recognize extraordinary leaders, who are championing bold and innovative solutions to create equal access and opportunity in New York City and beyond.At this year’s gathering, The Foundation will honor Valerie Jarrett and Jeannie Park with the Vision Award. Leah Greenberg and the National Philanthropic Collaborative of Young Women’s Initiatives will receive the Celebrating WomenAward.2026 Honorees Include:Valerie Jarrett is the Chief Executive Officer of the Obama Foundation. She served as Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, where she led efforts on public engagement, intergovernmental affairs, and the White House Council on Women and Girls. Valerie is also a Board of Trustees member at the University of Chicago and the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, Finding My Voice.Jeannie Park is Board Chair of the Korean American Community Foundation, where she focuses on advancing economic stability for vulnerable immigrant communities. As founding board co-chair of the Donors of Color Network, she has helped mobilize collective resources to build power for communities of color. She has also advocated for racial justice in higher education and co-founded the Coalition for a Diverse Harvard. She was previously executive editor at People and InStyle magazines and founding president of the Asian American Journalists Association in New York.Leah Greenberg is a co-founder and co-Executive Director of the Indivisible Project. Her career has been rooted in public service and human rights. She previously served as Policy Director for a Virginia gubernatorial campaign and as an Investments Manager at Humanity United, where she managed grants and programs aimed at combating human trafficking. Leah also served as an Advisor to the U.S. Department of State’s Quadrennial Diplomacy and Development Review.The National Philanthropic Collaborative of Young Women’s Initiatives is an effort led by women’s foundations across the country to mobilize and invest resources that amplify the collective power of young women to ensure that they are safe, healthy and economically secure in a world with gender and racial equality.For nearly 40 years, the Celebrating WomenBreakfast has brought The Foundation’s community together in support of community partners, raising critical funds that sustain work advancing gender, racial and economic justice.“Even in these changing times, our partners know they can count on The Foundation’s support and partnership,” said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation. “As new challenges emerge, we remain committed to standing alongside our partners and the communities they serve.”Reserve your tickets today at nywf.org/cwb2026 or donating at nywf.org/cwb2026-give.When: Wednesday, May 13th, 2026Press Check-in: 6:45 AMStep and Repeat / Arrivals: 7:00 AM – 7:30 AMProgram: 8:00 AM Sharp – 9:30 AMPost-Event Reception: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AMPress Interviews: 9:30 AM – 10:30 AMWhere:New York Marriott MarquisBroadway Ballroom, 6th Floor1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036About The New York Women’s Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, The Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, The Foundation’s influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. In its nearly 40-year history, The Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation or see highlights from the event, visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

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