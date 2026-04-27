Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea Returns to New York City for 3rd Annual Friendraiser

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo Image credit: Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea

Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone host an evening with Performers from the upcoming season for a musical preview of summer at The Triad Theatre

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea will return to New York City next month for its 3rd Annual NYC “Friendraiser,” an evening of live performance and celebration benefiting LTV Studios and building anticipation for the acclaimed East End concert series’ 2026 summer season. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5th, 2026, at The Triad Theatre in New York City.Hosted by Donna Rubin and LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone, the annual friendraiser brings together leading cabaret artists and supporters for a musical preview of the season ahead. According to the published event announcements, performers are expected to include Eric Yves Garcia, Maria Abous, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Stephanie Pope, Pamela Morgan, Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock. Artists are subject to change.The evening serves as a spirited New York City prelude to Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea, the celebrated concert series presented at LTV’s Studio Three Theater in Wainscott. Produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone, the series has become a distinctive summer destination for lovers of cabaret, Broadway and the Great American Songbook, pairing top-tier vocal talent with an intimate setting on the East End. The 2026 season is slated to run from Sunday, June 28th through Saturday, August 29th.Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea offers audiences a singular live music experience in a reimagined television studio environment, where sophisticated performances meet a warm, close-up atmosphere. The series has earned a following for presenting acclaimed artists in an inviting venue that combines strong production values with the relaxed elegance of summer in the Hamptons. The upcoming friendraiser is designed to capture that same sense of intimacy and excitement in the heart of Manhattan before the series heads east for the season. This positioning reflects both the current event descriptions and the language used in last year’s release.The May 5th event will also give supporters an opportunity to celebrate LTV, the East Hampton based nonprofit media organization behind the series. LTV is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization, and the friendraiser supports its cultural programming as well as the continued growth of Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea. The event listing also notes that livestream and on-demand access will be available.This summer’s Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea season is expected to feature a roster of notable performers, with published announcements already highlighting appearances by Norm Lewis on June 28th, Ann Hampton Callaway on July 11th, and Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch on July 18th. The NYC friendraiser offers an early curtain raiser for what promises to be another memorable season of song on the East End.Tickets for the Annual “friendraiser” are available online: https://bit.ly/4tRkIng Tickets to access the livestream performance of the Friendraiser: https://bit.ly/4jtY13K About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | F: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthampton

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