Rezibase Launches Australia's Leading Respiratory and Sleep Lab Platform in the UK at ARTP 2026

Rezibase Software

UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rezibase , a specialized AI-powered cloud-based reporting system for clinical physiology labs, announced its official launch into the United Kingdom and Ireland markets. Cardiobase will showcase its end-to-end lab management platform at the Association for Respiratory Technology and Physiology (ARTP) 50th Anniversary Conference, taking place May 21-22, 2026, at the ICC Belfast.Developed in Australia by respiratory and sleep scientists Peter Rochford and the late Jeff Pretto, Rezibase is currently used by over 35 sites, including major teaching hospitals and private laboratories. The platform is backed by Cardiobase, a healthcare technology company that has provided clinical software solutions to the National Health Service (NHS) for 35 years. Together, the team brings 37 years of experience in delivering secure, enterprise-grade technology to the healthcare sector."Rezibase was built by scientists to solve the daily frustrations of clinical physiology labs, from clunky software to vendor lock-in," said Mark Johnson, CEO of Cardiobase. "By bringing Rezibase to the UK and Ireland, we are combining Australia's most advanced respiratory and sleep solution with a 35-year track record of delivering secure technology to the NHS. We understand the specific needs of hospitals in this region, and this platform is ready to meet them."Vendor-Neutral Integration and AI ReportingRezibase operates as a manufacturer-agnostic, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. This vendor-neutral architecture allows labs to import data from any machine type, eliminating the double data entry that introduces clinical risk. The platform's 'Magic Import' function automatically extracts discrete data, including flow-volume loops, directly from device reports.At ARTP 2026, the Rezibase team will demonstrate the platform's AI-powered reporting suite. The system streamlines the reporting process through medical dictation, smart phrase auto-completion, and an automated report writer that generates interpretations based on American Thoracic Society (ATS) guidelines.Automating Lab AccreditationA key feature for the UK and Ireland markets is the platform's comprehensive Accreditation Module. The system provides a centralized infrastructure for managing documents, staff training, non-conformance tracking, action plans, audits, and quality control based on Westgard methods."It can take several months just to set up an accreditation system, but we have cut that time down significantly," Mark Johnson added. "Our module is designed to automate the tedious manual tasks involved in complying with ISO 15189, giving scientists back their time so they can focus on patient care."Attendees of the ARTP 50th Anniversary Conference can visit the Rezibase stand for live demonstrations of the platform's capabilities across the full patient lifecycle, from electronic ordering and waitlist management to reporting and billing.About RezibaseRezibase is a cloud-based respiratory and sleep reporting system designed by respiratory scientists and integrated by engineers. Built to eliminate vendor lock-in, the manufacturer-agnostic platform allows public and private clinical physiology labs to import data from any machine type. The system features an AI-powered reporting suite with ATS algorithm auto-generation, medical dictation, and smart phrase auto-completion. It also includes comprehensive administrative modules for electronic ordering, waitlist management, and ISO 15189 accreditation compliance. Backed by 37 years of clinical software experience and hosted on secure cloud infrastructure, Rezibase integrates directly with hospital Patient Administration Systems (PAS) and Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems to improve patient care using technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.