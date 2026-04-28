Liberty Safe Named Top Brand Across Multiple Categories in Industry Readers’ Choice Awards

Liberty Safe wins gold Readers' Choice award

Liberty Safe Earns Multiple Gold Honors in Industry Readers’ Choice Award

PAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Safe , America’s leading manufacturer of premium gun safes, has been recognized with top industry honors, earning multiple Gold awards in prominent Readers’ Choice programs across the shooting sports and outdoor retail community.At this year’s NRA Conference in Houston, Texas, Liberty Safe received the Gold Award in the Gun Safe category from Shooting Sports Retailer as part of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. The recognition reflects the voices of independent firearm retailers and readers nationwide, who vote each year for the brands they trust most across firearms, ammunition, safes, and accessories.In addition, Liberty Safe secured two more Gold distinctions:Gun Safe Category from Tactical Retailer Readers’ Choice AwardsHandgun Security Category from Predator Xtreme Readers’ Choice Awards“These awards mean a great deal because they come directly from the people who know our products best—retailers and consumers who rely on secure, high-quality storage every day,” said Jenne Meyer, VP Brand and Marketing at Liberty Safe. “It’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to American craftsmanship, innovation, and delivering protection people can trust.”Each year, Shooting Sports Retailer and their sister publications invite their readership and industry professionals to vote on their favorite brands. Gold winners represent the highest level of recognition and are featured prominently in upcoming issues.Liberty Safe’s continued recognition across multiple publications underscores its leadership position in the category and its commitment to quality, ongoing innovation, and a brand name like no other, to our end consumers.Proudly made in the USA, for more than 35 years, Liberty has helped protect what matters most for families across the country.

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