The Stonewall Chorale Appoints Nick Sienkiewicz as Artistic Director Ahead of 50th Anniversary Season

Nick Sienkiewicz will serve as The Stonewall Chorale's seventh Artistic Director The Stonewall Chorale named its seventh Artistic Director

The nation’s first LGBTQIA+ chorus names new artistic director as it prepares for its 50th anniversary season

This is a defining moment for The Stonewall Chorale. Nick brings a clear artistic point of view and a deep understanding of how to lead a community-based ensemble with rigor and intention.” — Emily McSpadden, President, Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stonewall Chorale has appointed Nick Sienkiewicz as its next Artistic Director, marking a significant leadership transition as the organization approaches its 50th Anniversary.Founded in 1977, The Stonewall Chorale is the nation’s first LGBTQIA+ chorus and has long held a distinct place in New York City’s choral and cultural landscape. Known for its commitment to classical repertoire and contemporary choral works, The Chorale has built a reputation for musical excellence alongside a deeply engaged and enduring community of singers.Sienkiewicz will become The Chorale’s Seventh Artistic Director, joining the organization at a pivotal moment, as it prepares for a milestone season and a new chapter in its artistic leadership.A New York City-based conductor, music director, and educator, Sienkiewicz brings a breadth of experience across community choruses, youth ensembles, and academic settings. He currently serves as Artistic Director of the Lehigh Valley Chorale and Director of the Youth Pride Chorus.“As we approach our 50th anniversary, this is a defining moment for The Stonewall Chorale,” said Emily McSpadden, President of the Board of Directors. “Nick brings a clear artistic point of view and a deep understanding of how to lead a community-based ensemble with rigor and intention. We are excited about the work ahead and the level of artistry he will bring to it.”Sienkiewicz added, “The Stonewall Chorale stands at a powerful intersection of musical excellence, community, and LGBTQIA+ identity. I’m excited to build on that legacy by creating performances that move people, deepen connection, and speak to the moment we’re living in.”The appointment follows a national search process that included committee review, interviews, and rehearsal leadership opportunities with the ensemble.The Chorale’s upcoming 50th season will be structured as a co-Artistic Director year, with Sienkiewicz working alongside Cynthia Powell, who has led The Chorale for 25 years and shaped its artistic identity in lasting ways.“Leading The Stonewall Chorale has been one of the great privileges of my life,” said Powell. “I’m proud of what we’ve built together, and I’m looking forward to working with Nick in the season ahead.”Additional details about The Chorale’s 50th Anniversary season will be announced in the coming months.About The Stonewall ChoraleFounded in 1977, The Stonewall Chorale is the nation’s first LGBTQIA+ chorus and one of the few ensembles of its kind devoted to classical repertoire and contemporary choral works. Based in New York City, The Chorale presents concerts that span major choral masterworks, new commissions, and lesser-known repertoire, performed by a diverse and dedicated community of singers.

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