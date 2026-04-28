InTandem Capital Partners Announces Leadership Appointments, Promotions, and Team Additions

Firm Expands Team to Support Growth and Value Creation Across Healthcare Services Portfolio

These appointments reflect the continued evolution of our team as we deepen our focus on building and scaling healthcare services businesses.” — Elliot Cooperstone, CEO and Managing Partner, InTandem Capital Partners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InTandem Capital Partners, an operationally focused investment firm partnering with lower middle market healthcare services companies, today announced leadership appointments, team additions, and promotions that strengthen its ability to support portfolio company growth and drive value creation.Its proven leadership team reflects the depth and experience required to support continued evolution and expansion. The firm has formalized its senior leadership structure with the following appointments:• Founder Elliot Cooperstone assumes the title of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner.• Senior Partner Brad Coppens has been named President and Managing Partner, formalizing his leadership role within the firm, and the structure that has been guiding its continued momentum.• Operating Partner Chris Reef has been promoted to Partner, reflecting his contributions to the growth of portfolio companies including Vivo Infusion and Adams Clinical, as well as his ongoing leadership driving the evolution of the firm. His role and influence are expected to continue to expand across both areas.Reef expands the firm’s partner group, joining Cooperstone, Coppens and Mehran Ahmed, to further strengthen its operational leadership and healthcare expertise.In addition, the firm announced the following additions, promotions and transitions:• Aaron Newman joins the firm as a Principal. He joins from Brighton Park Capital, where he served as a Principal focused on healthcare and life sciences investments. Earlier, he was an Associate at Summit Partners, where he focused on healthcare, life sciences, and technology investments, including the firm’s investment in eClinical Solutions. He began his career as an Analyst in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Jefferies. Newman holds a B.A. in Physics from Colgate University.• Lauren Mangino has been promoted to Managing Director. She successfully led the firm’s most recent flagship fundraise to an above-target final close. Her organizational expertise and leadership in investor relations has been instrumental in cultivating and deepening relationships with the firm’s primary limited partners and co-investors, positioning the firm well for continued growth.• Jackson Monnin has been promoted to Vice President, reflecting his contributions to investment evaluation and his work alongside portfolio companies.• Harrison Baker has been promoted to Senior Associate, recognizing his impact on the firm’s fund finance function and continued professional growth.• Pamela Applefeld will transition from her role at the firm to become Executive Vice President, Business Development at Ivy Fertility, an InTandem portfolio company. Applefeld has been instrumental in supporting Ivy Fertility’s transformation from a local Southern California fertility clinic into a multi-state market leader. In her new role, she will lead corporate development and de novo clinic expansion initiatives.“These appointments reflect the continued evolution of our team as we deepen our focus on building and scaling healthcare services businesses,” said Elliot Cooperstone, CEO and Managing Partner of InTandem Capital Partners. “Our model is grounded in close partnership with management teams, and each of these individuals has played an important role in supporting that work across our portfolio. We look forward to their continued contributions as we grow.”About InTandem Capital PartnersInTandem Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem Capital Partners is solely focused on investing in businesses that align closely with the Healthcare Quintuple Aim – the simultaneous pursuit of enhanced patient experience, elevated provider experience, improved clinical outcomes, greater healthcare equity, and lower cost of care delivery. The firm is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value and their contribution to an improved healthcare system. InTandem Capital Partners provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For further information, please visit: www.intandemcapital.com

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