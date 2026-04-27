Equine Photographer Maria Marriott Debuts 'Illuminato,' a New Addition to Her Award-Winning Grace Within Shadows Series

Illuminato, by Photographer Maria Marriott Nocturne, by Photographer Maria Marriott Obsidian, by Photographer Maria Marriott Maria Marriott, photographer and proponent for the freedom of the American wild horses

Dramatic Light Reveals the Sculptural Power and Quiet Majesty of the Equine Form in Marriott’s Latest Fine‑Art Release

This piece continues my exploration of what remains unseen until light chooses to reveal it.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award‑winning equine photographer Maria Marriott has introduced Illuminato, the newest work in her celebrated Grace Within Shadows series. Known for her evocative use of chiaroscuro to explore the emotional and physical contours of the horse, Marriott continues to expand the series’ visual language with this striking, light‑driven composition. Images from Grace Within Shadows have recently been recognized in the prestigious Exposure One Awards and Refocus Awards competitions, underscoring the series’ growing impact in the fine‑art photography world.Illuminato presents the outstretched neck of a black Friesian stallion emerging from darkness, its wavy mane subtly ignited by a delicate backlight. Rendered in deep black tones, the image reveals the horse’s sculptural elegance through restrained illumination—each curve, strand, and gesture glowing softly against the void. The result is a portrait that combines power and intimacy, capturing a moment where strength, grace, and mystery converge.“With Illuminato, I wanted to explore how the faintest touch of light can reveal the quiet poetry within the horse’s form,” Marriott shares. “This piece continues my exploration of what remains unseen until light chooses to reveal it.”The Grace Within Shadows series is defined by its interplay of obscurity and illumination. Using controlled lighting and a black backdrop, Marriott isolates the equine silhouette, allowing subtle textures and contours to become the emotional center of each composition. Illuminato joins Obsidian and Nocturne as part of this evolving body of work—each piece a meditation on presence, power, and the expressive potential of darkness.Collectors and enthusiasts can view Illuminato and other works from the Grace Within Shadows series on Marriott’s official website in the Special Projects tab. Limited‑edition prints are now available, each signed and numbered by the artist.For media inquiries, exhibition details, or print purchases, please contact:Maria Marriott PhotographyEmail: gallery@mariamarriott.comWebsite: www.mariamarriott.com About Maria MarriottMaria Marriott is an equine photographer whose wild horse artwork has been featured in international publications and galleries. Known for her emotional depth and refined technique, she is celebrated for capturing the spirit and complexity of the horse. Marriott’s life story, photography, and charitable work are featured in the upcoming OS Films documentary Horses, Unbroken Wild , directed by filmmaker Amy Maki.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.