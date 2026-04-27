Just in Time for Mother’s Day: New Anthology Celebrates the Sacred Bond Between Mothers and the Lives They Shape

Sacred Bonds - Now available on Amazon.com Sacred Bonds - Now available on Amazon.com Sacred Bonds - Now available on Amazon.com

Sacred Bonds: Heartfelt Stories of Mothers and the Lives They Shape — Releasing April 27, 2026, Two Weeks Before Mother’s Day

Whether you are a mother who has poured herself out in love, a child still learning what that love cost, or someone walking the tender road of healing, you will find yourself in these pages.” — David Trotter

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Mother's Day just two weeks away, Awakened Magazine is proud to announce the worldwide release of " Sacred Bonds: Heartfelt Stories of Mothers and the Lives They Shape ," a powerful new anthology launching globally on Monday, April 27, 2026, arriving just in time to be the most meaningful gift of the season.Part of the Awakened Hearts book series, "Sacred Bonds" is a collection of 17 true stories that explore one of the most defining relationships of our lives: the bond between a mother and the lives she shapes. From joy found in ordinary moments to wounds healed across generations, these raw and deeply human stories honor the invisible thread that connects mothers and the hearts they help form.Within these pages, readers will find stories of love, growth, loss, forgiveness, and healing, stories of mothers doing the best they could with the tools they had, and of sons and daughters learning, healing, and becoming. Whether purchased as a heartfelt Mother's Day gift or discovered as a personal journey of reflection, "Sacred Bonds" speaks to every reader who has ever loved, been shaped by, or sought to understand a mother."Sacred Bonds is a gathering of true stories, raw, beautiful, and deeply human," said David Trotter, founder and publisher of Awakened Magazine and curator of the Awakened Hearts book series. "Whether you are a mother who has poured herself out in love, a child still learning what that love cost, or someone walking the tender road of healing, you will find yourself in these pages."Featuring 17 contributing authors, "Sacred Bonds" brings together a chorus of voices united by the universal experience of motherhood. Each story is an honest, heartfelt reflection that invites readers to see their own journey mirrored in the experiences of others.Perfect for readers drawn to personal growth, healing, family relationships, and heartfelt storytelling, "Sacred Bonds" is a book that will make you laugh, cry, and feel less alone.Availability:"Sacred Bonds: Heartfelt Stories of Mothers and the Lives They Shape" is available for purchase on Amazon starting April 27, 2026, with plenty of time to arrive before Mother's Day on May 10th. The book is offered in Kindle ($1.99), paperback, and hardback editions. For more information, visit https://www.awakenedmagazine.com/sacredbonds About the Awakened Hearts Book Series:The Awakened Hearts book series, published by Awakened Magazine, features collections of inspiring true stories from conscious leaders, healers, and everyday people on journeys of growth, healing, and transformation. Learn more at https://www.awakenedmagazine.com/awakenedhearts About Awakened Magazine:Awakened Magazine is dedicated to amplifying the voices of conscious leaders, healers, and coaches worldwide. Through inspiring stories, exclusive interviews, and practical wisdom, the magazine supports readers on their journeys of spiritual growth and healing. Learn more at https://www.awakenedmagazine.com

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