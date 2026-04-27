The GRiD Launches AI-Powered Club for the Tech Community and Opens Waitlist to get ‘On The GRiD’

Backed by IDB Invest and (BlaO), The GRiD is building a global Digital and Hospitality network that connects the tech community through an AI layer.

The GRiD connects people to the right people, in the right environments, at the right time. We’re building infrastructure that removes friction from how professionals find opportunities to grow.” — Shani Peled, CEO of The GRiD.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GRiD today announced its global launch, introducing a new category of professional network that combines AI-driven intelligence, physical club spaces, and destination retreat experiences into a single connected platform for the global tech community.

The GRiD is an AI-powered platform that connects founders, investors, and companies through a network of physical clubs, hospitality spaces, and digital infrastructure.

Backed by IDB Invest and Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital (BlaO), two of Latin America’s most active institutional investors in technology and sustainable growth. The GRiD introduces a New Category: Beyond Networking, Beyond Co-working, Beyond Hospitality

For more information about IDB Invest and BlaO investment visit:

https://onthegrid.club/media-press/the-grid-hotels-signs-agreement-with-idb-invest-and-blao

Professional networks today face a structural problem: LinkedIn surfaces connections, but doesn’t facilitate them.

Co-working spaces and hotels provide a room, but not a reason to be in it. Private clubs offer atmosphere, but not intelligence.

The GRiD is built on a different premise—that the most valuable professional moments happen when the right people are in the right place, at the right time. The platform brings intention to those moments and amplifies them, rather than leaving them to chance and combines three layers:

The GRiD App, which delivers AI-curated introductions and opportunities in real time;

GRiD Clubs and Hotels - Urban spaces to stay, work, and connect with local and global tech communities;

Off The GRiD - Nature-based retreats for focused work and team off-sites. starting with Monteverde, Costa Rica.

At its core is The GRiD AI, which maps intent, activity, and relationships across the network in real time.

The system identifies relevant connections, coordinates introductions, and learns from outcomes over time—continuously improving how opportunities are surfaced across the ecosystem.

“The goal is not just to connect people, but to connect the right people, in the right environments, at the right time,” said Shani Peled, CEO of The GRiD. “We’re building infrastructure that removes friction from how professionals find opportunities and work together globally.”

Built for Members and Ecosystems

The GRiD provides members with a structured environment to operate globally, combining physical access, network intelligence, and curated experiences under one membership, while also serving as a real-time intelligence layer.

For ecosystems, The GRID enables investors, accelerators, and organizations to translate network activity into actionable insights on deal flow, market trends, and capital formation, and make faster, data-driven decisions on partnerships, expansion, and growth.

Launching in Latin America, Scaling Globally

The GRiD's initial rollout focuses on Latin America, supported by its institutional partners The Inter American Bank and Blue Like an Orange, their regional presence and network.

The GRiD is opening its global waitlist, giving founders, investors, and operators early access to its network—beginning with Off The GRiD Monteverde,

Members joining The GRiD will receive access to up to $10,000 in credits, usable across stays, wellness, and experiences—starting with Off The GRiD Monteverde, A cloud-forest retreat destination in Costa Rica designed for team off-sites and strategic gatherings. Followed by GRiD Clubs launching across Latin America and the United States.

👉 Join the waitlist: Get.OnTheGRiD.Club

👉 Learn more about Off The GRiD Monteverde: https://onthegrid.club/media-press/the-grid-launches-off-the-grid-in-monteverde

The company plans to scale to more than 50 GRiD-managed locations and over 1,000 affiliated partner locations globally over the next three years, connecting members across urban hubs and remote destinations through a unified platform.

About The GRiD

The GRiD is an AI-powered platform that connects founders, investors, and companies through a global network of clubs, hospitality spaces, and digital infrastructure. Powered by The GRiD AI, the platform maps intent and relationships in real time to surface the connections and opportunities that matter across markets.

Media Contact

📧 press@onthegrid.club

🌐 onthegrid.club

🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/110676094

Get.OnTheGRiD.Club

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