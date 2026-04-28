NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARTISTS DEN ANNOUNCES KICK OFF OF ITS 14TH TV SEASON FEATURING LORD HURON PERFORMING AT THE SAN GABRIEL MISSION PLAYHOUSE IN CALIFORNIA

Artists Den Entertainment proudly presents the highly anticipated return of its flagship television series, Live from the Artists Den, and its landmark fourteenth season on national public television. To kick off its latest season, the psychedelic-rock powerhouse Lord Huron performed a stunning array of new music and greatest hits at the opulent San Gabriel Mission Playhouse in San Gabriel California. Artists Den & Lord Huron fans travelled from 15 US States to this historic venue with over 1,000 contestants winning tickets through the Artists Den sweepstakes.

Lord Huron’s Artists Den episode was produced in partnership with Southwest Airlines, who flew a lucky group of Lord Huron fans from major cities for this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience. Southwest and the Artists Den partnered to provide fans with exclusive access to the Artists Den secret show and to watch the final episode on national public television. L-Acoustics, the global leader in premium audio technology, provided a rich & professional sound experience that enhanced the concert experience for both the band and audience.

Lord Huron, led by founder and lead vocalist Ben Schneider, took the stage at the Mission Playhouse to deliver a 95-minute journey through their expansive discography. The performance featured the television debut of tracks from their acclaimed 2025 album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, which were brought to life through the band’s signature ethereal stagecraft and theatrical props. The band performed such hits as The Night We Met, Bag of Bones, Who Laughs Last and Meet Me in The Woods for a room full of live music lovers from everywhere. The stunning interior of this hundred year old theatre features a beautifully hand-carved, muraled ceiling, original tapestries presented by the King of Spain, ornate chandeliers that replicate the lanterns used on Spanish galleons that once ruled the seas and a fully operational 1927 Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

Lord Huron’s ability to weave intricate lore into their music makes them the perfect artist to launch our fourteenth season," said Mark Lieberman, Creator of the Artists Den. "Performing in a venue as jaw-droppingly beautiful as the Mission Playhouse allowed us to capture the band in a setting that matches the scale of their imagination."

Lord Huron | Live from the Artists Den at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse premieres on public television nationwide starting the week of June 1st in all major US markets with airdates and times to be published a week prior to premiere. As a prelude to Season Fourteen, Artists Den is currently airing re-mastered episodes from Season One including Patty Griffin, Ben Harper, Raphael Saadiq, Aimee Mann and KT Tunstall.

For more information about the Artists Den secret shows and TV airdates, join us at the www.theartistsden.com

Live from the Artists Den is a production of Artists Den Entertainment, presented by WNET, New York Flagship public television station and is distributed nationally by American Public Television.

About the Artists Den:

Live from the Artists Den is a critically acclaimed television series best known for presenting secret concerts by extraordinary artists in non-traditional, historic & intimate settings. Featured artists include Charli XCX, Adele, Noah Kahan, Glass Animals, alt-j, Alabama Shakes, Ed Sheeran, Mumford & Sons, Imagine Dragons, Lady Antebellum, The Killers, Zac Brown Band, and Shawn Mendes. Featured venues include The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Park Avenue Armory, The Museum of Natural History, The Riverside Church in Harlem, The Don Strange Ranch and Graceland. To learn more go to www.artistsden.com

About Southwest Airlines:

Southwest Airlines operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and hospitality at 118 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.

About L-Acoustics:

Since 1984, L-Acoustics has set the standard for professional sound. European-designed systems power over 13,000 premium venues worldwide — from Adele’s Las Vegas residency to the Philharmonie de Paris. With 20% of a 1,000-strong team dedicated to R&D, L-Acoustics consistently delivers the world's most extraordinary shared sound experiences.

TV Trailer- Lord Huron

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