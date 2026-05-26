Brian Shelton, Founder of Grow Predictably and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner.

Helps B2B marketing leaders diagnose which functions need AI integration and which need protected human judgment, using the AI Collaboration Matrix.

You can't fix what you haven't diagnosed. Most growth consulting tries anyway.” — Brian Shelton, Founder, Grow Predictably

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Predictably today announced the launch of AI Adoption Consulting for B2B Marketing Leaders, a diagnostic-first advisory practice built specifically for CMOs, VPs of Marketing, and Heads of Demand Generation at B2B companies between 50 and 1,000 employees. Unlike consulting practices that arrive with a fixed AI tool stack and a checklist of functions to automate, the practice's methodology requires diagnosis before adoption — identifying which specific marketing functions benefit from AI, which require protected human judgment, and which sit in the dangerous middle where leaders most often misroute work.Modern B2B marketing leaders face a recognizable squeeze: CEOs expect AI to compress headcount and accelerate output, marketing teams are exhausted from running pilots that didn't stick, and the "Marketing Engineer" job description has begun appearing in postings that used to read "VP of Marketing." On Reddit's r/marketing forum, one VP of Marketing recently asked, "My CEO thinks AI can replace our entire marketing team. Am I insane or is he?" — a question that captures a tension thousands of mid-market marketing leaders are navigating without a framework. The practice is designed to give them one."Doctors diagnose before they prescribe. Most growth consulting skips step one — and B2B marketing leaders pay the price," said Brian Shelton, founder of Grow Predictably and a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner . "When a marketing team is asked to integrate AI, the standard advice is to deploy it everywhere and measure later. But AI belongs in some marketing functions, has no business in others, and absolutely destroys judgment in a third category most leaders don't realize exists. We diagnose which is which before any tool is bought or any role is restructured."The consulting practice is built on the AI Collaboration Matrix, a proprietary 2x2 framework Brian developed that classifies every marketing task by Task Complexity (Routine vs. Ambiguous) and Stakes Level (Reversible vs. Consequential). The matrix surfaces a counter-intuitive finding: three of its four quadrants explicitly forbid full AI co-thinking. Ambiguous and consequential work — strategy, brand positioning, creative direction — belongs to humans with AI as research assistant, not co-author. Routine and consequential work — paid-media spend allocation, customer-facing replies, contractual language — uses AI for speed but requires human verification before any send. Only ambiguous and reversible work — drafting, ideation, exploratory analysis — invites genuine AI co-thinking. Most marketing teams currently route work as if all of it lived in that fourth quadrant. Diagnosis identifies which work belongs where, and what the operating model needs to look like once the routing is fixed.The engagement runs in three stages. First, diagnose: the engagement maps the team's current work portfolio across the four quadrants of the AI Collaboration Matrix, then surfaces where today's processes route work to the wrong quadrant — the source of most failed AI rollouts. Second, prescribe: once the misrouted work is identified, the engagement specifies which functions move to AI, which stay human, and which require new collaboration protocols. Common interventions: redesigning the editorial workflow so AI accelerates first drafts without blanching the strategist out of the process, restructuring campaign QA so AI-generated assets pass through judgment gates before launch, or replacing the proposed "Marketing Engineer" reorganization with a clearer redistribution of the existing team's work. Third, execute: content-based interventions are delivered using Voice DNA methodology, an 8-dimension capture of the brand's signature voice that ensures content reads as the company rather than generic AI-generated marketing copy. Every piece passes proprietary quality gates for voice alignment, fabrication prevention, and Heart & Mind balance — a scoring model aligned with Google's E-E-A-T framework.The practice draws on Brian's 14+ years of B2B marketing leadership — more than three years specialized in B2B SaaS — and the proprietary frameworks he has built across that career, including the AI Collaboration Matrix, Growth Gap Marketing, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, alongside deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility."The marketing leaders I talk to aren't anti-AI — they're anti-bad-AI-decisions," Brian added. "They've watched peers fire half a team to chase a CEO's AI mandate, then quietly rehire six months later when output quality cratered. A diagnostic-first approach gives them a defensible answer to 'why not everywhere, why not now' that holds up in the boardroom."AI Adoption Consulting for B2B Marketing Leaders is now available. Initial diagnostic sessions can be requested at growpredictably.com/ai-era-marketing-leaders About Grow PredictablyGrow Predictably is a B2B authority consultancy for founders, sales leaders, and RevOps teams navigating the shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven content discovery. Founded by Brian Shelton, a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner, the firm develops proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility. The firm serves B2B companies seeking to establish market-defining authority through systematic diagnosis, proprietary frameworks, and authentic voice-driven content. Learn more at growpredictably.com.

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