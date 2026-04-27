Documentary on Journalism’s Future Turns Festival Screening Into National Philanthropy Catalyst

Five Flags Screening of News Without a Newsroom Panel: Oana Martisca (Director NewsWithout a Newsroom), Jessica Silverman (Press Forward), Mary Jo Jean-Francois (Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque), Amy Gilligan (Telegraph Herald Executive Editor). Moderated by Bob Woodward. JDIFF Dubuque Community Foundation Sponsors

Philanthropy’s New Catalyst for Local News: A Documentary Filling Theaters and Unlocking Donor Momentum

This film is a form of public service.” — Bob Woodward

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- News Without a Newsroom, directed by investigative journalist Oana Martisca and an Official Selection of the 2026 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, filled all three floors of the historic Five Flags Theatre during its Iowa premiere. In less than 24 hours, community foundations and journalism nonprofits in three additional states reached out to host screenings tied to donor campaigns. The film—winner of more than ten international festival awards—is now booking nationwide screenings through 8Finite Productions for foundations, universities, and independent newsrooms.DUBUQUE, IOWA — April 26, 2026 — On a Thursday night in April, in a river town in Iowa, more than 400 people climbed three flights of stairs and packed both balconies of the Five Flags Theatre to watch a documentary about the rebuilding of American local news. They did not leave when the credits rolled. They stayed through the panel. They stayed in the lobby. They stayed on the sidewalk outside, asking the most essential question a community can ask: How do we build the next chapter of news in our own town, starting now.The film, directed by Martisca, founder of 8Finite Productions, was the Thursday centerpiece of the 2026 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. The evening opened with a pre-screening reception in the Five Flags Promenade, co-sponsored by TH Media and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, before the screening itself and a panel featuring Jessica Silverman, Chief Development Officer of Press Forward, who flew in from San Francisco for the event. A Friday morning screening at the Mississippi River Museum filled the room a second time. By Saturday morning, community foundations and journalism nonprofits in three additional states had reached out to host screenings tied to local donor campaigns. By then, the film had become something more than a documentary. It had become a rebuilding tool.A Community That Filled the Room — and StayedThe main floor filled. The first balcony filled. The second balcony filled. The aisles thickened. The audience included readers, reporters, teachers, retirees, investors, fellow filmmakers and students. One local couple chose the screening as their wedding anniversary outing—an unusual choice for a documentary about American journalism—and stayed afterward to thank the filmmaker for an evening that left them more hopeful, not less.Outside the theater, the streets of Dubuque smell like bread. Bakeries open before the light. A small detail, a postcard line—but also the metaphor of the entire weekend. As Press Forward’s Dale Anglin notes in the film, the bread and butter of American journalism is local news. Not national. Local. The daily, ordinary, foundational thing no community survives without.Bob Woodward, former publisher of the Dubuque Telegraph Herald and now Director of Journalism Philanthropy and College Student Partnerships at TH Media, addressed the audience: “The work Oana did on this documentary is a form of public service.”The Dubuque screening series was sponsored by Nancy Van Milligen and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, an organization with a long history of underwriting cultural programming in the region. Peer foundations are now studying the screening as a model for civic impact film programming. The local panel also featured Telegraph Herald Executive Editor Amy Gilligan and Mary Jo Jean Francois, Vice President of Impact at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The festival itself, programmed under the leadership of executive director Susan Gorrell, treated the film as a community conversation rather than a market event, a distinction that audience members and host institutions described as central to the screening's impact.A Financial Proof of Concept for Local News PhilanthropyThe Dubuque turnout was not just a screening success. It was a financial proof of concept. Audiences donated. Foundation leaders watched their donors lean in. Inquiries arrived in less than 24 hours.In response, 8Finite Productions is now booking nationwide screenings of News Without a Newsroom. Community foundations, independent newsrooms, universities, and civic organizations can host the film as the centerpiece of local fundraising and public engagement events. The studio handles public performance licensing, panel coordination, and donor framing collaboratively with each host.The film is being released directly into the rooms where it does the most work.“This is not a film tour. It is a movement,” Martisca said. “Every screening creates the next three. Local foundations watch their donors lean in. Then they call us, because they understand that this film does something most documentaries do not. It moves real money toward the rebuilding of public good.”A National Rebuilding Effort Already UnderwayAmerican journalism is in the middle of the most significant rebuilding effort in a generation. A fast growing network of regional community foundations and reader funded newsrooms are mobilizing in new philanthropic capital toward independent local news. Universities are launching journalism collaboratives. Newsrooms are being founded by readers, alongside investors.The question is no longer whether the next chapter of American local news can be built. The question is who will help build it—and how fast.News Without a Newsroom features extended interviews with former Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron, Pulitzer Prize–winning columnist Leonard Pitts Jr., American Journalism Project President Sarabeth Berman, Press Forward Director Dale Anglin, former Knight Foundation President Alberto Ibargüen, USC scholar Henry Jenkins, longtime NBC foreign correspondent Martin Fletcher, and others.How to EngageBook a screening: Community foundations, independent newsrooms, universities, and civic organizations interested in hosting the film as the centerpiece of a local fundraising or educational event can write to oana@8finite.com.Sponsor or partner: 8Finite Productions is in active conversation with national sponsors and educational partners aligned with the film’s mission. Inquiries to info@8finite.com.Subscribe for updates For ongoing reporting, behind the scenes notes, and coverage of the national rebuilding of local news, readers can subscribe to Martisca’s Substack 8finite.studio/substack. and IG: @8finite_StoriesVote: Entrepreneur of ImpactOana Martisca is a leading top contender in the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact competition— committed entirely to launching a national storytelling platform www.entrepreneurofimpact.org/2026/oana-martisca . Every vote also supports nationwide programming for child nutrition and wellness.

Five Flags Screening of News Without a Newsroom at JDIFF

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