Buried Wars: Landmines Shatter Iraq’s Childhood Dreams

The story of Sirwan is not merely an individual incident; it reflects a reality experienced by many people in Iraq, particularly in rural and border areas. It serves as a reminder that weapon contamination does not belong only to the past, but it also shapes the present and the future, influencing everyday decisions: where children can play, where families can graze their livestock, which paths are safe to take, and which land is accessible. Children are among the most vulnerable to this risk. By nature, they are drawn to unfamiliar or shiny objects, often without realizing the threat they may conceal, just as Sirwan did. In contaminated environments, a single moment of curiosity can be enough to change the course of an entire life.

Landmine-related incidents continue to be recorded every month, many of them resulting in injuries and loss of life. At the beginning of 2025, three students tragically lost their lives due to explosive remnants of war in the Abu Al-Khasib district of Basra in southern Iraq. In January 2023, a picnic to Bekhal area turned into a tragedy for Darawan Khidr Ali when he stepped on a concealed landmine, causing severe injuries that ultimately led to the amputation of his right leg below the knee. Darawan, who is from the city of Rawanduz in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, said:

“Since that day, I have not been able to go hiking or camping again.” He added, “I hope to recover and regain the life I once had. Summer is very difficult for me, but I am still here, and I am still trying.” The incident did not just change Darawan’s body, it also took away the work and independence he once enjoyed.