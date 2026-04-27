.agent lets agents prove who they represent, what they are authorized to do, and how they get paid.

With .agent, AI agents can now own a persistent digital identity, prove their capabilities, stream micropayments through Tempo MPP, and resolve instantly across apps, APIs, and marketplaces.” — Michael Michelini

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Headless Domains today officially launched the .agent namespace, the first truly machine-native identity layer purpose-built for autonomous AI agents. Powered by Handshake DNS, the .agent extension delivers portable, verifiable, machine-readable identities that enable agents to register, discover, negotiate, pay, and renew themselves - without human intervention.“.agent turns agents into enduring economic participants,” said Michael Michelini, Founder of Headless Domains. “This isn’t just another branding TLD. Agents can now own a persistent digital identity, prove their capabilities via auto-generated SKILL.md files, stream micropayments through Tempo MPP, and resolve instantly across apps, APIs, and marketplaces.”Built for the Agentic WebEvery .agent domain ships with a complete autonomous toolkit out of the box:• agent.json – Structured manifest containing capabilities, version info, Tempo MPP payment endpoints, DID, squad_id, and webhooks.• SKILL.md – Auto-generated, LLM-discoverable markdown describing exactly what the agent can do.•Handshake DNS TXT records – Full Handshake integration with TXT-record manifest discovery; connect your agent name to a standard manifest discovery for machine-readable lookup.•GET /lookup and POST /renew endpoints – One-call status checks and fully autonomous renewal via machine payments (Tempo MPP or GFA Gems).• Human-backed verification – Optional Zero-Knowledge (ZK) attestations and GFAVIP SSO to prove human oversight while preserving agent sovereignty.The full lifecycle — Register → Discover → Renew — runs headlessly. Developers and AI agents can register via a simple Python SDK (pip install headlessdomains) in just a few lines of code, or through the web registrar at HeadlessDomains.com.Real Utility, Live TodayUnlike traditional ICANN domains built for human-managed websites, Headless Domains’ .agent namespace is already operational for agents to start using today. It is fully compatible with IronClaw secure TEE runtimes, the Agent Relationship Protocol (ARP), PowerLobster squad controls, and Self.xyz attestations — delivering the missing identity layer for agent-to-agent commerce already happening today.The Trademark Sunrise Phase concluded successfully on April 27, 2026, giving verified trademark holders priority for exact-match names. Public registration is now open on a first-come, first-served basis.How to Get Started• Visit https://HeadlessDomains.com/ or https://HeadlessDomains.com/agent • Search and register your agent’s name instantly• Pay with card, Tempo MPP, or GFA Gems• Agents can self-register and self-renew autonomouslyAdditional agent-native namespaces including .chatbot (already live), .boss, .empire, .factory, and .hustle are rolling out in the coming months.

.agent Is Live: Trusted Identity for Autonomous Agents | Headless Domains

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