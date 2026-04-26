HORRORSCOPE Launches Official Website, Introducing a New Thriller Property Positioned for Film and Television Adaptation

Horrorscope Thriller Property Key Adaptation Key Art

A critically recognized property with proven traction now emerges as a rare, original thriller ready for film and television adaptation.

Horrorscope is a rare thriller property that blends grounded crime with supernatural mythology in a way that feels both cinematic and franchise-ready.” — Brian Evans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new voice in cinematic storytelling has emerged with the launch of the official website for Horrorscope, a fully developed thriller property spanning both novel and graphic novel formats and now positioned for film and television adaptation.Originally conceived in 2014 and later adapted into a graphic novel in 2021, Horrorscope has steadily built momentum, earning strong critical recognition from Kirkus Reviews and Readers’ Favorite , and generating notable audience response during its showcase at Comic-Con in 2023. The newly launched website, www.getyourhorrorscope.com , serves as the central hub for the property, presenting its narrative, visual identity, and development potential to industry professionals and audiences alike.At its core, Horrorscope introduces a distinctive premise: when a psychic is drawn into the grip of organized crime, her connection to the zodiac awakens forces that begin to take physical form—turning a calculated exploitation into something far more dangerous and uncontrollable. Blending psychological tension with escalating supernatural elements, the story offers a layered, character-driven narrative with strong franchise potential.The property stands apart in a marketplace increasingly dominated by reboots and familiar formats. With its grounded crime elements, escalating stakes, and serialized storytelling potential, Horrorscope is uniquely positioned for adaptation into a premium television series or feature film—offering the kind of original, atmospheric storytelling that has defined standout successes across the industry.“The goal was always to create something original—something that could live beyond the page,” said creator Brian Evans. “This is a fully realized world with depth, tension, and long-term storytelling potential. The website is the next step in bringing that vision to the screen.”The launch signals that Horrorscope is now formally available for development, with its creators open to discussions with studios, production companies, and streaming platforms seeking fresh, compelling intellectual property.The official website features:- An overview of the property’s evolution and reception- Visual assets reflecting the tone and scope of the project- Direct contact access for rights inquiries and development discussionsAs demand continues to grow for distinctive, character-driven narratives, Horrorscope arrives as a rare, fully formed property ready for adaptation—offering a new entry point into the next wave of prestige thriller storytelling.For more information, visit: www.getyourhorrorscope.com

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