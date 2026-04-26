30-Year Vet Launches Private Money Hawai'i: Local Expert Lending for the Islands

David Ige launches Private Money Hawai'i: expert local hard money loans. With 20+ years in HI real estate, he offers fast capital mainland lenders can’t match.

Hawaii is not the mainland. You can't underwrite a deal in Hilo or Maui from an office in California or Chicago” — David Ige

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After two decades of navigating the complexities of the Hawaii real estate market, industry veteran David Ige is proud to announce the official branding and launch of Private Money Hawai'i. As a premier private money lender in Hawaii, the firm specializes in providing fast, flexible capital for real estate investors who have long been underserved by mainland financial institutions.For over 20 years, David has operated as a cornerstone of the islands' investment community. The decision to brand the firm stems from a growing gap in the market: the influx of mainland "hard money" lenders who lack a fundamental understanding of Hawaii’s unique geographical and regulatory landscape.Local Expertise for a Unique Market. Unlike mainland firms that apply a "one-size-fits-all" approach, Private Money Hawaii brings deep-rooted knowledge of island-specific variables. From navigating the complexities of Lava Zones to financing properties utilizing catchment systems, the firm provides the nuanced underwriting that national lenders often reject. "Hawaii is not the mainland. You can't underwrite a deal in Hilo or Maui from an office in California or Chicago," says David Ige, Founder of Private Money Hawaii. "Local investors were getting frustrated with mainland delays and denials. I started this company to offer local Hawaii hard money loans backed by 20+ years of local experience. We understand the soil, the laws, and the community."Comprehensive Financing SolutionsPrivate Money Hawaii offers a robust suite of short-term bridge loans and specialized financing products tailored for high-growth investment strategies, including: Fix and Flip Financing : Rapid capital for renovations and quick turnarounds. BRRRR Loans : Supporting investors through the Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat cycle.• Rehab & Construction: Funding for distressed properties requiring significant capital improvements.• Foreclosure Financing: Enabling investors to move quickly on courthouse steps or REO opportunities.Bridging the Gap in Island InvestingBy focusing exclusively on the Hawaiian Islands, Private Money Hawaii eliminates the red tape of traditional banking. Their streamlined approval process allows local investors to secure properties in a competitive market where timing is everything.Investors looking for a partner who understands the intricacies of the Hawaii real estate market are encouraged to visit https://privatemoneyhawaii.com/ or contact their Honolulu office directly.About Private Money HawaiiPrivate Hawaii Hawaii is a private (hard) money lender based in Hawaii, founded by a 30-year industry veteran. Specializing in asset-based lending, the firm provides bridge loans for fix and flips, BRRRR projects, and distressed properties across all islands.

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