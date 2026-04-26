Argentine Vintner Miguel Priore Emerges as Leading Voice for Mendoza's Grand Cru Potential from Miami Base

Miguel Priore in our vineyards Miguel Priore with Hostage Paraje Altamira Miguel Priore wth Selected Parcel

Miguel Priore, Co-Founder and Vintner of Pelleriti Priore, today establishes his public presence as one of Argentina's foremost authorities on premium wine

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miguel Priore, Co-Founder and Vintner of Pelleriti Priore, today establishes his public presence as one of Argentina's foremost authorities on premium wine — operating from Miami, at the intersection of South America's finest terroir and the American market it deserves.With over 25 years of experience building wine operations across Mendoza and international markets, Priore brings a singular perspective: that the Uco Valley's ancient soils, high-altitude vineyards, and pre-phylloxera vines represent one of the world's most undervalued Grand Cru terroirs — one that belongs in the same conversation as Burgundy and Bordeaux.“The New World has its own Grand Cru. And it’s in Argentina,” said Priore. “Miami is where that conversation happens now — this is the front line of global premium wine culture, and the Uco Valley is its most undervalued story.”Priore’s journey is as distinctive as his wines. The grandson of immigrants from southern Italy and Andalucía — his grandfather became President of the Supreme Court of Mendoza — he broke a family tradition of law to pursue wine with the same rigor and discipline. Educated across three continents, including wine marketing at UC Davis, he spent 15 years building Bodegas Monteviejo from 200,000 to 1.8 million bottles annually before co-founding Pelleriti Priore with acclaimed winemaker Marcelo Pelleriti in 2009.Today, Pelleriti Priore distributes across 40 countries. Its flagship 1853 Old Vine Estate Selected Parcel — from a pre-phylloxera Malbec block over 100 years old in La Consulta — represents one of the New World’s most extraordinary viticultural heritages.Priore will be sharing his perspective on terroir, markets, and legacy winemaking through regular commentary on LinkedIn and select media appearances.About Pelleriti Priore: Founded in 2009 by Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore, Pelleriti Priore produces world-class wines from the high-altitude vineyards of Mendoza’s Uco Valley. The winery distributes across 40 countries. pelleritipriore.com

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