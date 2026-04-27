Influence Society Launches AI Studio to Scale Premium Content Production for Luxury Hospitality Brands
New AI-powered creative hub blends generative technology with luxury brand standards to accelerate marketing output without compromising quality
AI Studio addresses a growing challenge in hospitality marketing: aligning the speed of digital and social media demands with the meticulous creative standards expected by high-end brands. Rather than replacing traditional production, the platform enhances it, allowing marketing teams to extend campaigns, localize assets, and adapt visuals quickly for multiple markets and formats. The solution is built around what the company describes as “augmented excellence,” merging artistic direction with AI-driven efficiency.
“AI Studio is not just another content tool, it’s a creative system built for brands that cannot compromise on quality,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. “We enable our clients to move at the pace of digital platforms while preserving the visual and emotional standards that define luxury hospitality.”
The platform offers automated generation of visuals and marketing content powered by AI, with rapid customization capabilities for individual properties and campaigns. It integrates directly with existing marketing tools, from advertising campaigns to GEO and SEO optimization strategies, ensuring content is not only visually aligned but also performance-driven. A centralized dashboard allows teams to manage all creative assets in one place, while support for multiple formats (ranging from still images to videos and social media carousels) provides flexibility across channels.
“Our ambition is to break the traditional production ceiling,” added Felix. “By combining structured creative direction with AI, we give marketing teams the ability to test more concepts, iterate faster, and ultimately deliver stronger brand storytelling at scale.”
AI Studio is positioned as part of Influence Society’s broader strategy to support hospitality brands in navigating an increasingly content-driven landscape. By introducing a systemized approach to AI-assisted creativity, the company aims to redefine how luxury hotels approach digital marketing production while maintaining alignment with their brand identity.
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About Influence Society
Influence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of marketing, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary establishments craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency enables hospitality professionals to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit https://www.influence-society.com/.
Sébastien Felix
Influence Society
+33 7 89 29 87 35
sebastien@influence-society.com
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