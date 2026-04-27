Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines Three installed small size Wind Tulips Flower Turbines Medium Size Wind Tulip Installation Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days Row of wind turbines on roof

Flower Turbines Announces Special Distributed Energy Packages for Gulf States

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flower Turbines Inc. announces a special set of off-grid small vertical axis wind turbine packages for the Gulf States. They are specially made to be more resistant to desert conditions.The following page is dedicated to Gulf customers: https://www.flowerturbines.com/gulfstates The CEO, Dr. Farb, said, "In light of recent events, even the energy-rich Gulf States are looking at energy not dependent on central systems. We offer a complementary product to solar, with some advantages."Flower Turbines makes small wind turbines that are special in many ways. They are elegant, noiseless, efficient, bird-friendly, endure high speeds, and start at low speeds. The invention that makes them the most cost and space-efficient choice for a small vertical axis wind turbine is their patented “cluster” or “bouquet” effect; when placed close together properly, each one added to a group makes the whole group perform better. As few as 4 turbines together produce the electricity of 8 separate turbines.Potential customers can contact Flower Turbines at support.us@flowerturbines.com except for the EU at support.eu@flowerturbines.com and the UK at support.uk@flowerturbines.com.Flower Turbines, Inc. has external validation as a top company:- Chosen for the UK Government’s Global Entrepreneurship Program- Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips# - A winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco in association with the World Economic Forum- The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator of the year by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- Chosen by US Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Innovation Showcase on the Washington Mall- Winner of many other awards

Flower Turbines Brand Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.