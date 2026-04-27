Celebrate the Legacy of Bonnie Sheree Johnson at Valdez Educational Services' New Headquarters Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

The new Valdez headquarters is dedicated to the late Bonnie Sheree Johnson, a civil rights advocate best known for her role in fighting school segregation in the 1960s. She is remembered as a “torchbearer” for civil rights in the Inland Empire, particular Valdez Educational Services President Aaron Valdez. “Our goal is to equip students with the tools to succeed in employment and life, providing interventions that impact not only their performance but also their families and futures.” Left to right, Chad B Bonnie Johnson (1934–2019), a fearless leader who changed the landscape of American education. In 1972, the League of Mothers, led by Johnson, won a landmark Supreme Court case forcing the desegregation of San Bernardino City Schools. Her victory came aft

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new headquarters of Valdez Educational Services will be dedicated to the late Bonnie Sheree Johnson, a civil rights advocate best known for her role in fighting school segregation during the 1960s and as a “torchbearer” for civil rights in the Inland Empire (advancing educational equality and community empowerment).Valdez Educational Services will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 15, 2026, for the opening of its new headquarters, located at 115 S Waterman Avenue. The event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Valdez Educational Services provides academic tutoring and mentoring for foster/homeless youth, Special Ed students, and low- and medium-income families.The new Valdez headquarters is being dedicated to the late Bonnie Sheree Johnson, a civil rights advocate, best known for her role in fighting school segregation during the 1960s. She is remembered as a “torchbearer” for civil rights in the Inland Empire, particularly for advancing educational equality and community empowerment.Alongside fellow activists like Frances Grice and Valerie Pope, Johnson helped lead school boycotts, protests, and lawsuits that ultimately forced the desegregation of San Bernardino public schools. The new Valdez headquarters served as Johnson’s command center. Valdez Educational Services has refurbished the site to serve as a beacon of academic empowerment.Johnson's daughter, Kae Johnson, and nephew, former San Bernardino City Councilmember Rickie Van Johnson, will speak at this grand opening ceremony.“Valdez Educational Services is honored to work in the building that a civil rights icon used as her base of operations,” said Valdez Educational Services President Aaron Valdez. “We will use this facility for tutoring and student mentoring. Our goal is to equip students with the tools to succeed in employment and in life, providing interventions that will positively impact their future.”Valdez Educational Services has established a statewide reputation for providing comprehensive tutoring and mentoring services, serving school districts from San Bernardino to Madera County.Its methodology involves pairing students with knowledgeable, relatable, and diverse mentors—often recent university graduates—who focus on enhancing academic skills and fostering positive behaviors vital for long-term success.The organization provides a comprehensive range of complimentary, district-funded services, including instructional recovery, high school mentorship, and specialized assistance for foster youth and students with learning difficulties.“We train our tutors to be kind, gentle, and supportive,” explains Director Chad Brammers. “That support is developed collaboratively with parents and leadership to ensure maximum educational progress.For more information, contact Eva Valdez at (909) 362-3620 or via email at Info@ValdezEducation.com.Valdez Educational Services provides customized, result-oriented educational solutions across California. Focused on improving skills and fostering independence, Valdez Educational Services offers both in-person and online support to ensure all students possess the foundational skills necessary for lifelong success.

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