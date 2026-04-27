LifeActive Bio Launches XnanodeX™ Clean Label Base for Cosmetic & Beauty Products in Value, Premium, and Luxury Tiers

A patent-protected Lipo-Nano-emulsion platform that lets brands take clean-label SKUs from concept to physical sample in days, not months.

Consumers are scanning labels with their phones and making decisions in the aisle. "XnanodeX™ Clean Label gives brands a way to meet that moment, and ready for today's shelf.” — Dex Morris, CEO of LifeActive Bio.

SAN FRANCISCO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeActive Bio today announced the launch of XnanodeX™ Clean Label Base — a Lipo-Nano-Emulsion formulation platform built for rapid, clean-label product development across cosmetics and personal care. The platform is purpose-built for brands meeting a redefined consumer standard: clean-label SKUs with fewer than ten ingredients that a shopper can verify in seconds with a smartphone in the aisle.XnanodeX™ Clean Label Base is available in three tiers — Value, Premium, and Luxury — each delivering natural, organic oils through LifeActive Bio’s proprietary Lipo-Nano-emulsion. Formulators can use the platform to modernize a legacy formulation or rapidly launch a new SKU without sacrificing performance.“Consumers have changed. They are scanning labels with their phones and making decisions in the aisle,” said Dex Morris, CEO of LifeActive Bio.“XnanodeX™ Clean Label Base gives brands a way to meet that moment — transparent, high-performing, and ready for today’s shelf.”Built on LifeActive Bio’s integrated R&D platform, XnanodeX™ Clean Label Base is protected by a multi-patent portfolio and engineered for drop-in compatibility with existing co-pack manufacturing lines. Brand and development partners can move from idea to physical sample in days, not months.XnanodeX™ Clean Label Base Value, Premium, and Luxury tiers are available now for brand and co-pack volume development partnerships. To begin a development engagement, contact partners@lifeactivebio.com.ABOUT LIFEACTIVE BIOLifeActive Bio is a formulation technology company bringing clean-label science to cosmetics, personal care, and adjacent categories. LifeActive Bio’s partners with brands and co-pack manufacturers to take ideas from concept to physical sample in days, not months. Learn more at lifeactivebio.com.MEDIA CONTACTPress inquiries: press@lifeactivebio.comPartnerships: partners@lifeactivebio.comWebsite: lifeactivebio.com

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