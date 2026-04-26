After identifying the AI Visibility Gap, WebMax Canada says contractors must move from searchable to selectable.

Customers are asking AI tools who to trust, compare, and call. If your business is unclear online, you may be skipped.” — Susan Jones, Co-Founder of WebMax Canada

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More work may be coming for Canadian contractors, trades, suppliers, and service businesses. But WebMax Canada says the businesses that benefit most may not only be the ones doing good work. They will be the ones customers can find, trust, and contact first.WebMax Canada (WebMax.ca), the 100% Canadian web design, SEO, and AI Visibility company behind SpottableAI™ , is calling attention to the next stage of a shift it has been tracking closely: customers are no longer only searching Google. They are asking AI tools and AI-assisted search engines who to compare, who to trust, and who to call.The company describes this next stage as moving from “ searchable to selectable .”Earlier this month, WebMax Canada reported on what it called the AI Visibility Gap, the growing disconnect between showing up in Google rankings and being included in AI-generated recommendations. Now, WebMax Canada says the next question is more practical: once a business can be found, is it clear, credible, and easy enough to be selected?“For years, the goal was to show up when someone searched on Google,” said Susan Jones, Co-Founder of WebMax Canada. “That still matters. But things are changing quickly. Customers are now asking AI tools who to trust, who to compare, and who to call. If your services, reviews, locations, and contact options are unclear, you may be skipped before you even know the customer was looking.”The timing matters. In Western Canada, large-scale projects continue to create demand around trades, construction, suppliers, transportation, equipment, maintenance, and industrial support services. Canada recently approved the Sunrise Expansion Program in British Columbia, a major natural gas expansion expected to add up to 300 million cubic feet per day of transportation capacity.At the same time, competitive markets in Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, and communities across Eastern Canada are seeing service businesses compete harder for the same calls, quote requests, and local visibility.“More opportunity in the market does not automatically mean more calls,” Jones added. “The businesses that are easiest to find, easiest to understand, and easiest to contact are in a better position to capture that demand.”For contractors and service businesses, being selectable does not always mean online booking. Many jobs still require a call, quote, photos, service-area confirmation, emergency response, site details, or a conversation before work can begin.“For trades, being selectable means being easy to call, easy to quote, and easy to choose,” said Jones. “AI may introduce the business, but the website still has to earn the call.”Through SpottableAI™, WebMax Canada helps Canadian contractors, trades, suppliers, and service businesses strengthen the signals that support visibility across Google Search, Google Maps, and AI-generated answers. This includes clearer service pages, stronger location signals, Google Business Profile improvements, review signals, trust markers, FAQs, local content, and quote-ready contact paths.The company has published a new resource explaining the shift, titled Searchable to Selectable, outlining why Canadian businesses need to become easier to find, understand, trust, compare, and contact in the new era of search.Business owners can learn more at:They can also learn more about SpottableAI™ at:About WebMax CanadaWebMax Canada is a 100% Canadian-owned web design, SEO, and AI Visibility company helping contractors, trades, service businesses, suppliers, manufacturers, and small businesses get found, trusted, and chosen online.Based in Victoria, BC and serving businesses across Canada, WebMax Canada is Google Certified, BBB A+ Accredited, 5-star reviewed, and has supported Canadian businesses for over 10 years.Through SpottableAI™, a WebMax Canada service, the company helps businesses strengthen visibility across Google Search, Google Maps, and AI-assisted search with practical, human-led work focused on clarity, consistency, trust signals, and making businesses easier to find, trust, and choose.

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