Saratoga Retirement Community Press Release Saratoga Retirement Community to Break Ground on $101.7 Million Expansion

(L to R) Saratoga Mayor Chuck Page, Future residents Alicia and Rich Dayton, SRC hospitality committee chair Bob Synder and wife Vivian, Tony Delgado Board Chair of The Odd Fellow Homes of California and Brian McLemore, Owner of McLemore Development Advisors

Local retirement community has been a community staple for nearly 115 years

Inspired by the character and spirit of Saratoga, this project strengthens the future of our community while enhancing the resident experience in meaningful, visible ways.” — Sarah Stel, Executive Director of Saratoga Retirement Community.

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saratoga Retirement Community (SRC), a premier Life Plan Community owned by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, is proud to announce the official groundbreaking of its highly anticipated Master Plan expansion.The $101.7 million project will modernize the historic 37-acre campus while significantly increasing its residential capacity. SRC has seen significant growth in the past three to five years and currently has more than 130 people on the waitlist.The new development is designed to integrate seamlessly with the campus’s existing mission-style architecture and includes:• Residential Units: 52 brand-new, thoughtfully designed apartment homes in 15 unique styles.• Square Footage: Spacious floor plans ranging from 1,072 to nearly 2,000 square feet.• Expanded Footprint: The project includes three new residential buildings totaling over 170,000 square feet of new living space, plus a 3,300-square-foot state-of-the-art auditorium designed for performances, lectures, and community events.The transformational project, with anticipated completion in Spring 2028, will have many elevated amenities, including an expanded fitness center featuring modern equipment and robust wellness programming; a larger auditorium and dedicated meeting space for events, lectures and social gatherings; underground garage parking and expanded surface lots for guests and staff; and an elegant new dining venue showcasing gourmet, locally sourced cuisine.“This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional resident experience,” said Sarah Stel, Executive Director of Saratoga Retirement Community. “Inspired by the character and spirit of Saratoga, this project strengthens the future of our community while enhancing the resident experience in meaningful, visible ways. This is an exciting milestone for SRC and for the residents we serve today and into the future. We are proud to continue this investment alongside the Independent Order of Odd Fellows— honoring a legacy of service while creating a place that feels both timeless and distinctly forward-looking.”“This expansion reflects the world we live in today,” said Tony Delgado, Chairman of the Odd Fellows Home of California Board of Directors. “People are living longer, healthier, and more engaged lives. Expectations have evolved, and communities like SRC must evolve with them—not just as places to live, but places to truly thrive.”About Saratoga Retirement Community: Located in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Saratoga Retirement Community is a non-profit Life Plan Community offering a full continuum of care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing. It is owned by the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs and managed by an affiliate of Transforming Age, a leading network of senior living communities dedicated to transforming the perception of age.

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