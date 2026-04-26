Trenton Youth Wrestling & Learning Center Marks 10 Years of Community Impact

!0 year anniversary of Trenton Youth Wrestling

For the past 10 years, TYWLC has been a driving force in empowering underserved youth across the Trenton area.

This milestone represents far more than just 10 years. It reflects the lives we’ve impacted and the future we’re building. Our mission remains strong, and we are just getting started.” — Dr. Mark McLaughlin

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trenton Youth Wrestling & Learning Center TYWLC ) will celebrate a decade of life-changing impact with a special 10-Year Anniversary event on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Social Profit Center in Hamilton.For the past 10 years, TYWLC has been a driving force in empowering underserved youth across the Trenton area. Through a unique blend of wrestling, mentorship, and academic support, the organization has helped shape the lives of more than 150 young people annually. Its programs focus not only on athletic development but also on building discipline, confidence, and long-term educational success.Star-Studded Panel Highlights the CelebrationThe anniversary event will feature an exclusive panel discussion with some of the most respected names in sports and leadership. Headlining the evening is Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs, alongside Joe De Sena, founder and CEO of Spartan Race, and NCAA champion Anthony Cassar.Their insights are expected to inspire attendees while reinforcing the values of perseverance, discipline, and community impact that define TYWLC’s mission.Honoring Community LeadersIn addition to the panel, TYWLC will recognize several distinguished community leaders for their dedication to youth development, including Dr. Al Maghazehe, Rev. John R. Taylor, Mr. Lawrence Parker, and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson.An Evening of Celebration and PurposeThe event will offer an engaging and upscale experience, including an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Proceeds from the evening will directly support TYWLC’s continued growth, including its long-term goal of establishing a permanent, state-of-the-art training and education facility.“This milestone represents far more than just 10 years,” said founder Mark R. McLaughlin. “It reflects the lives we’ve impacted and the future we’re building. Our mission remains strong, and we are just getting started.”Looking Ahead to the Next DecadeAs TYWLC looks toward the future, the organization remains committed to expanding its reach and deepening its impact within the community. With growing support and continued momentum, the next chapter promises even greater opportunities for the youth it serves.Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and additional event details are available at www.trentonyouthwrestling.org Click on the links to DONATE or to PURCHASE TICKETS

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