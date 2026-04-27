OneVeracity Launches as Fully Integrated Healthcare Partner, Helping Self-Funded Employers Cut Costs by Up to 30%

Healthcare has been siloed for too long. OneVeracity brings everything together in one integrated experience so partners can finally get clarity and control.” — Michael Espenlaub, Co-Founder, OneVeracity

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veracity Benefits today announced it is rebranding as OneVeracity , a shift that reflects the company’s evolution from a benefits-focused organization into a fully integrated healthcare solutions partner for brokers, self-funded employers, and members. The rebrand comes as employer healthcare costs continue to climb and fragmented benefit vendors leave employers without a clear path to control spending or improve outcomes.Founded in 2019, Veracity Benefits built the company on transparency, data-driven insights, and trusted client service. As the company expanded into health plan, pharmacy, health center, and care solutions, the Veracity Benefits name no longer represented the full scope of its capabilities. The rebrand to OneVeracity aligns the company’s identity with the integrated solutions it delivers today.Self-funded employers partnering with OneVeracity have reduced total healthcare spend by 20 to 30% compared to traditional fully insured plans, without reducing care quality. The company’s integrated model connects health plan design, reference-based pricing, pharmacy management, and onsite or near-site health centers into a single coordinated experience, giving employers and their members the clarity, coordination, and simplicity that fragmented vendor relationships cannot deliver.“Our move from Veracity Benefits to OneVeracity reflects why we started this company in the first place. Healthcare has been siloed for too long,” said Michael Espenlaub, Managing Partner and Co-founder. “Brokers, employers, and members were forced to navigate disconnected vendors with no coordination. OneVeracity delivers the opposite. It brings everything together in one integrated experience so partners can finally get clarity and control.””We started this company because we believed employers deserved better than what the market was offering,” said Marilynn E. “Pepper” Schafer, Managing Partner and Co-founder. “Seven years later, that belief hasn’t changed, but our ability to deliver on it has grown considerably. OneVeracity is what that growth looks like.”That integrated approach is already delivering measurable results for employers across the country.“We’ve partnered with OneVeracity for more than six years and their RBP and pharmacy programs have transformed our healthcare spend. Our total costs last year were less than $20 million, compared to an estimated $40 million under a traditional plan. OneVeracity makes RBP easy for members, helps them navigate to lower-cost pharmacy options, and delivers savings that flow directly back to our team. The care quality stays the same, the costs drop, and OneVeracity is a key reason this model works for us,” said Matt Barkley, Chief Human Resources Officer, Great Southern Wood Preserving , Inc. (YellaWood).About OneVeracityOneVeracity partners with brokers to help self-funded employers reduce medical and pharmacy costs without compromising care. It delivers Health Plan Solutions, VeracityRx, Care Solutions, and Onsite Health Centers in one integrated model that gives employers a clearer, more coordinated way to manage healthcare spend. The approach is grounded in three guiding principles: enhance care, reduce costs, and make it easy. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, OneVeracity is a privately held company that serves self-funded employers across industries including manufacturing, government, and professional services. Learn more at www.OneVeracity.com

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