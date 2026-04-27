Keith Helmuth on Scaling Finance Amid Explosive Growth in USA Pickleball CFOIQ Interview

Insights on budgeting for 50%+ growth, nonprofit finance governance, and scaling strategy behind pickleball’s rapid national expansion.

Budgeting for 50% growth forces finance teams to rethink assumptions, build flexible models, and stay disciplined while adapting to constant change” — Keith Helmuth, USA Pickleball CFOIQ Interview

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior finance executive shares insights on budgeting for 50%+ annual growth, nonprofit finance governance, and the financial strategy behind sport’s global expansion

The unique financial leadership challenges of overseeing one of the most explosive growth stories in American sports was the spot-on topic when Andrew Zezas — Host of CFOIQ; Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence magazine, and Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation — recently sat down with Keith Helmuth, Senior Finance Executive at USA Pickleball, for an in-depth CFOIQ on-camera interview.

"Long-term strategic planning is a real challenge when your sport and industry are growing so fast," said Helmuth. "If you look at some of the more popular sports, basketball, football, and soccer, getting 10 to 15% growth is considered pretty significant. We're experiencing 50% or more growth year over year. That becomes a challenge for the Finance department as well."

Among the topics covered: how USA Pickleball's four revenue streams — membership, equipment testing and certification, corporate sponsorships, and tournament operations — are scaling in tandem with the sport; the governance structure that keeps a 501(c)3 national governing body financially accountable to its board; and the nuanced differences between nonprofit and private-company finance. On that last point, Helmuth offered a perspective many senior finance executives will find worth noting: "Day to day, it's running a company like any other. We close the books every month, report budget to actuals, and hold managers accountable to their numbers. The nuances with a nonprofit are really in the terminology and the reporting — but the discipline is the same."

The interview also explored USA Pickleball's community impact program, which has reached an estimated 500,000 youth across more than 40 states through equipment grants to underserved schools. "We're all about building community through the sport of pickleball," Helmuth said. "We want to impact as many kids as possible."

Zezas noted that the conversation offered something rare for the CFO community. "I don't know how you budget for 50 percent growth — that's a challenge most finance executives never face," he said. "Keith's insights into managing finances at this scale, in a high-growth nonprofit environment, are genuinely valuable for any senior finance leader thinking about what it takes to build sustainable infrastructure around explosive opportunity."

The interview also touched on the prospect of pickleball's inclusion in the 2032 Olympics and what that milestone could mean for the sport's global footprint. Helmuth is also featured in the cover story of the current issue of CFO Intelligence Magazine.

Access this and other podcasts, or find out more about CFOIQ at: CFOIQ; Intelligence Driving Growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrew Zezas

Host of CFOIQ; Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence, Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation, and advisor to CFOs across the United States.

201.906.8964

About CFOIQ:

CFOIQ is a peer-to-peer video interview series where CFOs and finance executives share insights and intelligence on innovative growth strategies and the experiences that drive success for their companies and careers. Video interviews can be viewed at https://cfoiq.com.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball, the official National Governing Body (NGB) of the sport, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to preserving pickleball’s integrity and driving its growth nationwide. The organization sanctions top tournaments, certifies equipment and facilities, trains referees, and provides educational resources. It also maintains the official rules to ensure fair play at all levels. Guided by its Board of Directors and national staff, USA Pickleball delivers the vision and infrastructure to expand the game while offering members exclusive access to events, programs, and tools that enhance their experience on and off the court.

About CFO Intelligence Magazine:

Through a nationally distributed publication and digital content, CFO Intelligence Magazine and the CFO IntellStats Index deliver high-level thought leadership, transformative insights, expert guidance on critical issues, visionary perspectives and proven case studies from the most accomplished CFOs on the planet. The CFO IntellStats Index is a quarterly index of CFO business sentiment.

About CFO Intelligence:

CFO Intelligence connects CFOs and senior finance executives from middle-market and enterprise companies across diverse industries. The platform provides opportunities to build valuable peer relationships, share insights, enhance careers, and drive growth at their companies. CFOs engage through exclusive in-person CFO Dinner Discussions, receptions, conferences, private members-only events, and digital forums. The organization also offers opportunities for CFOs to gain intelligence, position themselves as thought leaders, and promote their companies through CFO Intelligence Magazine, the CFO IntellStats Index, CFOIQ on- camera interviews, CFO Influencer recognitions, and industry sector groups.”

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