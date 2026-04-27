Best Dental in Richmond, Texas Joins Pearl Street Dental Partners, a Family-Style Dental Group

Richmond's Dr. Jasmine Naderi and Dr. Sonny Naderi keep full control of patient care while joining a Texas-based dental group that helps with support.

RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brother-and-sister dentists Dr. Jasmine Naderi and Dr. Sonny Naderi keep running their practice the same way. They just have a bigger family behind them now.

Best Dental, the Richmond family practice run by Dr. Jasmine Naderi and her brother Dr. Sonny Naderi, has joined Pearl Street Dental Partners. Pearl Street is a dental group based in Dallas that works with practices across Texas and Oklahoma.

The partnership was confirmed in the September 2025 DSO Deal Roundup published by Group Dentistry Now, a leading dental industry news source.

For patients, nothing about the day-to-day visit changes. The same dentists. The same team. The same office on Bellaire Boulevard. The doctors still make every clinical choice. Pearl Street just helps with the business side, like billing, hiring, and tech support, so the doctors can spend more time with patients.

"We picked Pearl Street because they treat our practice like our practice," said Dr. Sonny Naderi. "They are not here to turn us into a corporate office. They are here to help us grow and keep doing what we love."

Why a Family Practice Picked a Family-Style Group

Most dental groups buy practices and run them from the top down. Pearl Street works in a different way. The doctors keep their independence. They keep their name. They keep their team. Pearl Street steps in for the back-office work that takes time away from caring for patients.

Pearl Street was started in 1999 by Dr. Robby Jennings and David Meece. The group has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America five years in a row, including 2025. They now have more than 47 practices, 101 dentists, and 466 team members across Texas and Oklahoma.

What This Means for Richmond Patients

Best Dental will keep offering the same services that Richmond families have come to know. That includes regular cleanings, fillings, crowns, dentures, veneers, wisdom teeth removal, and more. Patients with PPO insurance will keep using their plans the same way they always have.

The partnership gives Best Dental access to better tools, training, and support. Over time, that means smoother visits, faster scheduling, and more time for the doctors to focus on each patient's smile.

"Our patients are why we come to work every day," said Dr. Jasmine Naderi. "Joining Pearl Street lets us take even better care of them."

About Best Dental

Best Dental is a family-run dental practice in Richmond, Texas, led by Dr. Jasmine Naderi and Dr. Sonny Naderi. The office serves patients in Richmond, Sugar Land, Katy, Rosenberg, and the wider Houston area. Best Dental is known for clear pricing, no surprise fees, and a warm team that treats every patient like family. Learn more at https://richmondtxdentists.com.

About Pearl Street Dental Partners

Pearl Street Dental Partners is a dental group based in Dallas, Texas. The group works with top dentists across Texas and Oklahoma to help them run better practices while keeping their independence. Pearl Street has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for five years in a row. Learn more at pearlstreetdentalpartners.com.

Media Contact

Best Dental

22377 Bellaire Blvd, Ste 400

Richmond, TX 77407

281-762-0637

admin@bestdentistinhouston.com

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