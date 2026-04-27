'Musky IQ: Analyze & Execute' by Steven Paul Introduces a System-Driven Approach to Modern Musky Fishing

Musky IQ Analyze and Execute by Steven Paul

A new system-based approach to musky fishing that introduces a structured framework for decision making on the water

Most anglers aren’t failing from lack of effort. They’re failing from poor decisions. Musky IQ: Analyze & Execute is built to fix that.” — Steven Paul

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE STEVEN PAUL RELEASES MUSKY IQ: ANALYZE & EXECUTEA System for Modern Musky AnglersAcclaimed musky authority, international award-winning lure designer, and professional musky fishing guide Steven Paul has released his highly anticipated second book, Musky IQ: Analyze & Execute, a no-nonsense, system-driven approach to understanding and catching muskies at a higher level.Following the success of his debut book Next Level Musky Fishing, Paul returns with a focused and unapologetically direct message. Most anglers are not unsuccessful due to lack of effort. They struggle due to misreads, assumptions, tactical misapplications, and ultimately, human error.Musky IQ: Analyze & Execute confronts that reality head-on.Recognized as one of the most respected voices in musky fishing, Paul is a USCG licensed captain and owner of Tennessee Musky Fishing Guide Service www.TennesseeMuskyFishing.com ). He is the current Tennessee State Record holder for musky, co-owner of the Musky 360 App, host of Musky Shop TV, and a contributing writer for Field & Stream and Great Lakes Angler Magazine. He also hosts the Musky 360 Podcast, widely regarded as the leading podcast in musky fishing.In this release, Paul strips away myth and replaces it with a disciplined framework built on real-world experience. The book delivers a proven system for breaking down environments, reading musky behavior, and executing with precision under real fishing conditions.Rather than telling anglers what to do, Paul teaches them how to think clearly, decisively, and correctly in the moment.At its core, Musky IQ: Analyze & Execute is built to eliminate guesswork. Integrated field guides isolate key variables, simplify decision-making, and provide streamlined solutions that anglers can apply immediately.No fluff. No recycled tactics. Just a system designed to convert opportunity into results.From environmental interpretation and behavioral triggers to structure analysis and execution timing, the book connects the dots in a way that allows anglers to operate with intent.This is not a beginner’s guide. It is a playbook for anglers ready to remove guesswork, dial in, and fish with precision.Paul, a third-generation musky angler, is also one of the most influential lure designers in the industry. As a member of the Livingston Lures Pro Staff, he has designed a wide range of musky lures including the Titan, Titan Jr., Magnus, Kraken, Banshee, Critter, Menace, Kamakaze, Big Makk, and Mustang, along with the Blade Planer board system.With musky fisheries expanding and angler pressure increasing across North America, Musky IQ: Analyze & Execute arrives at a critical time, offering a more disciplined and effective path forward for serious anglers.Musky IQ: Analyze & Execute is now available (Trade Paper, 200 pp., $24.95) is now available on early release exclusively through The Musky Shop About Steven PaulSteven Paul is a nationally recognized musky and pike fishing expert, professional guide, and industry innovator. He is the owner/operator of Tennessee Musky Fishing Guide Service and holds the Tennessee State Record for musky. Paul is co-owner of Musky 360, host of the Musky 360 Podcast, a contributor to Field & Stream and Great Lakes Angler Magazine, and a leading authority in modern musky fishing education.Media ContactPhone: 1-615-440-3237Email: Musky360App@gmail.com

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