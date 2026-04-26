PODCAST: Your knowledge of Arizona airports is about to take off

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You might not use one very often, if at all, but were you aware that Arizona’s community owned and operated airports contribute billions of dollars to the state’s economy?

On the Road with ADOT takes to the skies while Matthew Munden, manager of ADOT’s Aeronautics Group, talks with host Doug Nintzel about his staff’s role in supporting airport development and Federal Aviation Administration funding for a robust statewide network of publicly owned airports.

The glide path awaits you. Just return your seat back to its upright position before landing.

You can subscribe to episodes of On the Road with ADOT through Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You also can find episodes at azdot.gov/Podcast and featured in ADOT Blog posts.