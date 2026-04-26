Australian Author Craig Ford Wins Two International Book Awards at New York Gala

Craig Ford - Author - NYC Big Book Awards

I am honoured to receive these two awards on the international stage as an Australian author amongst so many amazing international authors.” — Craig Ford Author

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian author and cyber security educator Craig Ford has been recognised on the international stage, taking home two major awards at a prestigious literary gala event in New York City last night.

Ford received the New York City Big Book Award in the Teen Category for his cyberpunk novel Foresight, a fast-paced, futuristic story that blends technology, ethics, and digital awareness. On the same evening, he was also named a Distinguished Favourite in the Independent Press Awards, again in the Teen Category, for Shadow, the second instalment in the acclaimed Foresight series.

The dual honours place Ford among an elite group of authors recognised for excellence by international judging panels, competing alongside high-calibre writers from the United States and around the world.

“As an Australian author, it was absolutely amazing to travel to New York and receive these two awards among such a high calibre of authors from the US and around the world,” Ford said. “It’s incredibly humbling to see stories rooted in technology and cyber awareness resonate with a global audience.”

Beyond his work as an author, Ford is the founder of Cyber Unicorns, an Australian-based cyber security company dedicated to educating everyday people about online safety, digital resilience, and emerging cyber threats. His novels form part of a broader educational mission, using storytelling to make complex cyber concepts accessible to young readers and the wider community.

Cyber Unicorns also operates an online education platform that supports schools, families, and individuals worldwide, reinforcing the real-world themes explored in Ford’s fiction.

Further information about Craig Ford, his books, and the Cyber Unicorns education initiatives can be found at cyberunicorns.com.au.

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