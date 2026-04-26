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The production company Acafilmes is significantly elevating its international profile through a combination of high-profile artistic collaborations

The screen is not a wall that stops the eye, but a window that opens the soul; in the dark of the theater, we don't just watch a story—we remember lives we haven't even lived yet.” — Alexandre Alonso

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acafilmes , the powerhouse of Brazilian "cinema of invention," is proud to announce a bold new chapter in its trajectory of artistic transgression. Producer Alexandre Alonso has confirmed the production of an upcoming transmedia short film starring the icon of Brazilian stage and screen, Christiane Tricerri. The project will feature the atmospheric and precise cinematography of Jonas Malferrari, promising a visual language that pushes the boundaries of traditional narrative.This announcement comes at a momentous time for Acafilmes, as the production house celebrates a series of unprecedented international successes. The company’s long-time creative collaborator and partner, Lucas Acher, has officially secured an entry into the Cannes Film Festival, marking a pinnacle achievement for the collective. Simultaneously, the production company’s award-winning feature film, The End, continues its triumphant global tour, having been selected for three prestigious festivals across Europe and the Middle East.These accolades serve as a testament to Acafilmes’ growing influence. The company is rapidly consolidating its position as one of the most formidable names in contemporary Brazilian cinema—specifically within the niche of transgressive and inventive filmmaking. By prioritizing raw, experimental storytelling over commercial formulas, Acafilmes has become a beacon for works that challenge the status quo and explore the complexities of the human condition through a radical lens.Central to this mission is the unique strategic vision of Alexandre Alonso. Known for his ability to navigate the highest echelons of Brazil's social hierarchy, Alonso has mastered a paradoxical art: utilizing his extensive network within the São Paulo elite as the primary driving force behind the production of works that are designed to shock, provoke, and dismantle the very sensibilities of that establishment."Our work thrives on friction," says Alonso. "By bringing together the immense talent of Christiane Tricerri and the visual mastery of Jonas Malferrari, we are creating a transmedia experience that refuses to be ignored. We are using the resources of the center to feed the fire of the margins. The success of Lucas Acher at Cannes and the international journey of The End prove that there is a global hunger for cinema that dares to be transgressive."The upcoming transmedia short film is expected to integrate digital and physical platforms, offering an immersive experience that mirrors the company’s philosophy of constant invention. With Tricerri’s formidable presence and Malferrari’s keen eye, the project is set to be a flagship of Acafilmes’ next wave of production.As Acafilmes continues to bridge the gap between the radical avant-garde and the global stage, it remains dedicated to the "cinema of invention"—a movement that seeks not just to reflect reality, but to fracture it.The partnership between Alexandre Alonso, the driving force behind Acafilmes, and director Matheus Marchetti represents a vital intersection of Brazil’s contemporary "cinema of invention." Their collaboration is rooted in a shared history within the underground audiovisual scene, most notably through their involvement in the horror brazilian scene, which served as a foundational laboratory for their subversive styles. This professional synergy reached a high point with Alonso’s participation in Marchetti’s stylized projects, such as the gothic-infused As Núpcias de Drácula, where Alonso’s production sensibilities and Marchetti’s distinct directorial voice converged to challenge traditional cinematic norms. Together, they continue to navigate the independent circuit as allies in transgression, blending high-concept aesthetics with the raw, uncompromising energy of guerrilla filmmaking to provoke and redefine the boundaries of Brazilian independent cinema.About Acafilmes: Acafilmes is a São Paulo-based production company specializing in independent, transgressive, and experimental cinema. Through international partnerships and a commitment to subversive narratives, Acafilmes has become a leading voice in the modern Brazilian "Cinema of Invention."Alexandre Alonso, through his production company Acafilmes, maintains a strategic and evolving relationship with the international audiovisual market, including significant links to Hollywood-adjacent platforms and networks. His "Hollywood connections" are primarily defined by his success in independent distribution, global genre film circuits, and the integration of high-tech production tools typically associated with major studios.

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