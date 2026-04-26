InventionHome® Inventor Creates Self-Contained Electric Generator for Emission-Free Power in Enclosed Environments

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- William W. of Canon City, CO is the creator of the Electric Generator, a compact electric generator unit developed to provide portable electrical power without reliance on combustion-based energy sources. The system is housed within a self-contained workstation-style enclosure and is specifically designed for safe operation in indoor, enclosed, or poorly ventilated environments where traditional fuel-powered generators are not suitable. It also reduces reliance on wind- or solar-based power sources.Conventional generators typically rely on gasoline, diesel, or propane combustion, producing exhaust gases that pose significant health risks when used in confined spaces. As a result, their use is restricted in indoor environments which limits access to backup power during outages or in specialized settings such as caves, tunnels, or enclosed work areas. These limitations can be particularly critical during emergencies when access to safe, reliable electricity is required for medical devices, communication equipment, or essential household systems.The Electric Generator system features a closed, electrically driven architecture that eliminates combustion emissions. The unit integrates a 12-volt alternator, a rechargeable 12-volt battery, and a high-capacity inverter within a compact enclosure measuring approximately 2 feet in length, 2 feet in height, and 1.5 feet in width. Mechanical energy is generated by a 1-horsepower electric motor operating within a 1,700–2,000 RPM range, which drives the alternator via a pulley and belt assembly.Electrical output from the alternator is used to charge the onboard battery, which in turn supplies power to an internally mounted 12-volt, 10,000-watt inverter. The inverter converts stored DC power into standard AC output suitable for powering external devices. The system also incorporates a feedback loop in which the inverter supplies power to the motor, creating a self-contained operational cycle.All system components including wiring, switches, connectors, and status indicators are integrated into a front-facing control panel to facilitate user interaction and monitoring. A dedicated cutoff switch is included to electrically isolate the inverter from the battery when the system is not in operation to help reduce unnecessary battery discharge and improve overall energy management. In addition to its electrical functionality, the enclosure incorporates a flat workbench surface and a storage drawer.Key features and benefits include:• Emission-Free Operation: Eliminates combustion processes to offer safe use in indoor or enclosed environments without exhaust-related hazards.• Integrated Power Generation System: Combines an alternator, battery, and inverter into a single, self-contained unit for continuous power conversion and delivery.• Standard AC Power Output: Provides usable electrical output through a high-capacity inverter compatible with common devices and equipment.• Motor-Driven Alternator Mechanism: Utilizes a belt-driven alternator powered by an electric motor to generate and store electrical energy.• Reduced Dependence on Fuel-, Solar-, or Wind-Based Generators: Provides an alternative power source in situations where fuel, solar, and wind availability or health and safety is a concern.The Electric Generator system provides an alternative approach to portable power generation by utilizing a fully electric architecture within a compact, multifunctional enclosure.William filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Electric Generator product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Electric Generator can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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