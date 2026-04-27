Zen Spencer-Harris Offers Free Website Redesign to Minority-Serving Health Organizations for Minority Health Month

Zen Spencer-Harris Digital Growth Expert

Applications are open through May 1, 2026 for one minority-serving health clinic to receive a custom website, strategy session, and growth plan at no cost.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zen Spencer-Harris , digital growth expert for mission-driven health organizations, has announced a free website redesign giveaway for one minority-serving clinic or community health organization in recognition of National Minority Health Month. Applications are open now through May 1st, 2026 at zensweb.com/minority-health . The recipient will be selected and notified within the first week of May.This is the second charitable website initiative Spencer-Harris has led. The first was launched in February 2026 in honor of Black History Month, when he provided a free website build to a qualifying nonprofit organization. The Minority Health Month initiative extends that commitment to small brick-and-mortar health organizations on the front lines of serving communities that have historically faced barriers to quality care.Spencer-Harris has built over 200 websites for nonprofits and health organizations and has contributed to more than $5 million in tracked revenue for his clients. His work spans community health, mental health, and mission-driven healthcare, including a Northern California community health center that saw web traffic increase by more than 1,100 percent within 60 days of launching a new site.In Georgetown, Kentucky, Spencer-Harris built the digital presence for Khalsa Psychiatric Services from the ground up before the practice had seen its first patient. Today, that psychiatrist is the number one ranked psychiatrist in Georgetown. Spencer-Harris also co-founded Therapy Growth Solutions with health growth expert, Cheetara Piry , which is a digital growth company serving mental health small businesses including therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists, and counselors. Through that company, his team has built dozens of websites and delivered SEO and Google Ads services to mental health providers nationwide. Recent results include a mental health practice that generated a 2x return on all services, including website, ad spend, and SEO, within the first six weeks of launch, and Redlands Therapy Services in Redlands, California, which saw a 70 percent increase in business revenue within one year of a website rebuild led by Spencer-Harris and his team."The clinics doing the most important work in underserved communities are often the ones that are hardest to find online," said Spencer-Harris. "That is not a reflection of their quality. It is a reflection of how stretched their teams are. They are focused on care, not clicks. That is a problem I know how to solve for larger organizations, and I want to provide an opportunity for smaller organizations to get that same support."The selected organization will receive a fully custom website redesign at no cost, built to the same standard Spencer-Harris applies to his paying clients. The package includes a six-page custom website, conversion-optimized design, mobile responsiveness, local SEO foundation, content structure built around patient and community member acquisition, a complimentary strategy session, and a custom growth plan to help the organization maximize visibility and drive more patients and opportunities through their door.To be eligible, an organization must be a small, single-location brick-and-mortar health clinic or community health organization with a primary focus on serving minority or underserved populations. This includes organizations centered on serving Black, Brown, Latino, Asian, or other minority communities, as well as those focused on maternal health, mental health, disability services, or other health initiatives where minority or underserved communities are the primary population served. Organizations must have a website that is outdated, underdeveloped, or no longer reflects the quality of care and services they provide.Spencer-Harris noted that the initiative is part of a planned series of charitable website builds aligned with health awareness months. A second giveaway focused on mental health organizations is planned for Mental Health Awareness Month in May 2026."There are organizations in every city providing mental health care to communities that have historically had no access to it," Spencer-Harris said. "If their website is not working for them, people who need that care are not finding it. That is a problem I know how to solve, and I want to solve it."Applications for the Minority Health Month giveaway are available at zensweb.com/minority-health. Spencer-Harris can be reached directly via LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/zensh. Additional information about his digital growth work for health organizations is available at zensweb.com.

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