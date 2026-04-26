TAIWAN, April 26 - President Lai addresses banquet for visiting dignitaries to Kingdom of Eswatini via video

On the morning of April 26, President Lai Ching-te addressed a banquet for visiting dignitaries hosted by the Kingdom of Eswatini, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, at Eswatini's International Convention Centre via video. In his remarks, President Lai congratulated King Mswati III on the 40th anniversary of his accession and commemorated Eswatini's historic triple milestone of 58's on behalf of the people of Taiwan.

Noting that these milestones have been the result of His Majesty's brilliant and outstanding leadership over the past 40 years, President Lai stated that Eswatini shines due to its tremendous progress in the areas of infrastructure, social welfare, healthcare, and regional stability. He also stated that the outcomes of our countries' efforts to foster mutual prosperity have shown the world our robust partnership. The president thanked Eswatini for staunchly supporting Taiwan's international participation, and emphasized that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign country that belongs to the world. He indicated that its 23 million people have the right to engage with the international community, and that no country has the right to block, or should seek to block, Taiwan's efforts to contribute to the world. President Lai stated that Taiwan will strengthen its capabilities and steadily deepen global engagement.

A transcript of President Lai's remarks follows:

It is a great honor to represent the people of Taiwan today to commemorate the Ruby Jubilee of His Majesty King Mswati III and celebrate the historic triple milestone of 58's in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The three milestones are His Majesty's 58th birthday, the 58th anniversary of the kingdom's independence, and 58 years of diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Eswatini. This special occasion is a national celebration in Eswatini. It is also a powerful symbol of the staunch partnership between our two countries.

These achievements have been the result of His Majesty's brilliant and outstanding leadership over the past 40 years. Today, Eswatini shines as a jewel of Africa due to its tremendous progress in the areas of infrastructure, social welfare, healthcare, and regional stability. In particular, over 85 percent of the people of Eswatini now have access to electricity, one of the highest rates in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Over these 58 years, Eswatini's economy has witnessed 61-fold growth. The kingdom enjoys strong prospects, and its sovereignty is more secure than ever.

The outcomes of our countries' efforts to foster mutual prosperity have shown the world that sincere friendship and robust cooperation between nations can forge a brighter future for both peoples.

I still vividly remember His Majesty's visit to Taiwan two years ago. He led a delegation to attend my and Vice President [Bi-khim] Hsiao's inauguration. At that time, he highlighted such projects as the women's microfinance revolving fund and the strategic oil reserve facility.

Current tensions in the Gulf region are a clear reminder of the importance of energy security. The strategic oil reserve facility that Taiwan and Eswatini are working together to establish is scheduled for completion in 2028. This initiative will help safeguard against future energy shocks. It also reflects His Majesty's foresight, commitment, and courage to protect his country.

Furthermore, the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park is expected to attract more foreign capital and companies to Eswatini, thus generating more jobs for the people.

Beyond national development, Taiwan looks forward to cooperating with Eswatini to make even greater contributions to the world.

Your Majesty and the Eswatini government have staunchly supported Taiwan's international participation. The people of Taiwan and I are extremely grateful. I wish I were there to extend the best wishes of the people of Taiwan to Your Majesty and to the people of Eswatini.

The ROC (Taiwan) is a sovereign country; it belongs to the world. Our 23 million people have the right to engage with the international community. The greater the external pressure we face, the more courage and resolve we have. We will strengthen our capabilities and steadily deepen our global engagement. No country has the right to block our efforts to contribute to the world, nor should any seek to do so.

To us, the people of Eswatini are like family. We will continue to work with you to overcome all challenges ahead.

Your Majesty, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, I wish you a most joyful birthday, and your beloved kingdom everlasting prosperity. May our friendship remain as strong and precious as ever.

Dear people of Eswatini, siyabonga kakhulu! Thank you.