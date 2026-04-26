McDonald’s Launches Socio-Economic Impact Report in Collaboration with Oxford Economics

This report reflects our long-term commitment to the Saudi market and our confidence in the opportunities enabled by Vision 2030” — Eng. Abdulrahman Alireza, Chief Executive Officer of Reza Food

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McDonald’s, a leading player in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, has unveiled its Socio-Economic Impact Report for its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, developed in collaboration with Oxford Economics. The report provides a comprehensive and credible overview of the company’s contribution to the national economy, highlighting its role as a sustainable economic and development partner aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.The report represents a holistic view of McDonald’s economic impact in the Kingdom, with a total contribution of approximately SAR 3.6 billion to GDP between April 2024 and March 2025. This includes SAR 1.1 billion in direct impact, SAR 1.7 billion in indirect impact through supply chains, and SAR 0.8 billion in induced impact driven by employee spending.This integrated impact indicates that for every SAR 1 million of direct GDP generated by McDonald’s, an additional SAR 2.2 million is generated across the Saudi economy, reflecting strong cross-sector linkages and sustained economic impact.The report also highlights McDonald’s role in supporting the labor market, contributing to approximately 22,500 jobs across the Kingdom. This includes over 13,000 direct jobs and nearly 9,500 indirect and induced roles across sectors such as hospitality, food services, logistics, retail, and construction, reinforcing its contribution to economic activity and job stability.In addition, the report underscores McDonald’s investment in human capital development, with more than 2,500 training hours delivered and over 6,000 professional certifications awarded in areas such as restaurant operations, customer service, and leadership. This is complemented by an investment exceeding SAR 4.6 million in employee education and development, supporting the creation of a skilled national workforce.On the social impact front, the report highlights McDonald’s commitment to community initiatives, with employees contributing approximately 53,000 volunteer hours across charitable organizations, school visits, sustainability efforts such as tree planting, and recreational activities for children. The company also donated over SAR 4 million to initiatives supporting orphans, people with disabilities, and young talents, in addition to providing around 28,000 meals for those in need and for community occasions.Looking ahead, McDonald’s continues to invest in the future, allocating more than SAR 312 million towards the development of new restaurants and the upgrading of existing branches. This represents 11% of its total supplier spending, reflecting strong confidence in the Saudi economy and a continued commitment to expansion in line with Vision 2030.Eng. Abdulrahman Alireza, Chief Executive Officer of Reza Food Services company stated: "This report reflects our long-term commitment to the Saudi market and our confidence in the opportunities enabled by Vision 2030. We will continue investing in expanding our operations and evolving our business model in line with the Kingdom’s economic transformation, while focusing on building high-quality partnerships that enhance sector competitiveness and create sustainable impact."Mr. Mohamed Alireza, General Manager of Reza Food Services company stated: "The launch of this Socio-Economic Impact Report marks an important milestone in McDonald’s journey in the Kingdom, clearly demonstrating our tangible contribution to the national economy and our impact across multiple sectors. We remain focused on developing national talent, enhancing operational efficiency, and working closely with our partners and suppliers to deliver the highest standards, supporting the growth of the restaurant and food services sector in the Kingdom."McDonald’s has further contributed to economic activity through a network of more than 430 restaurants, serving approximately 89 million meals in-store and delivering over 32 million orders in 2024, highlighting strong consumer demand and the brand’s role in meeting community needs.In this context, the Oxford Economics report goes beyond being a standalone document, serving as an extension of McDonald’s broader commitment to transparency and trust through its “One of You” platform. The report translates the company’s socio-economic contributions into tangible impact, supporting national workforce development and local supply chains, while reinforcing McDonald’s position as a key partner in sustainable development.McDonald’s operations in Saudi Arabia are fully owned by two national Saudi companies. Reza Food Services company holds franchise rights for the Western, Southern, and Tabuk regions, under the leadership of Eng. Abdulrahman Alireza and managed by Mr. Mohamed Alireza. Riyadh International Catering Company holds franchise rights for the Central, Eastern, and Northern regions, owned by His Royal Highness Prince Mishaal Bin Khalid Al Saud, CEO and Owner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.